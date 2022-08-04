On August 5, 2022, many of us will make brilliant moves. Ironically, many of those moves will be about retreating. In other words, our best work is the work we will do on our own, without the help of others.

During Moon opposite Mars, our leading transit for this day, we can see what works and what doesn't, and we can only come to know this for sure if we spend time alone.

We realize that because Mars transits tend to make us feel aggressive, and if we really want to accomplish something positive — which we do — then we need to employ discretion and care, which means we need to stay out of trouble.

The need to be alone varies; sometimes, we feel anti-social or are not up to being around people. This is not the day for that kind of aloneness; today is for consciously withdrawing from the company of others to spend time thinking things out.

There is a goal in this kind of aloneness, and during Moon opposite Mars, the goal is preparedness. We spend time alone during this transit so that we can return prepared and confident in our mindset.

Today, we do ourselves and the world a favor by backing off. This goes especially for those who tend to overreact or push too hard. Our intelligence comes today as a retreat; we hang back so we can think things out before powering on in.

This is maturity. We have no need to 'take over and control' everything today; we know that our best shot at success is by coming back at another time with accumulated knowledge.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Need To Be Alone During The Moon Opposite Mars On Friday, August 5, 2022

1. Aries

(Sun, Moon or Rising sign)

You may be known as the most hostile of the zodiac signs. Still, you're also one of the most intelligent, and you know the right time to make the right moves, and that will show today as you opt for being alone over being with people.

Your strength now depends on solitude; you need this time to go over your plans, and because you don't want to blow it — whatever 'it' is — you need to regroup privately so that you can come back in with a complete design.

During Moon opposite Mars, you may be tempted to act negatively. Still, your intuition will tell you it's best to hang back and wait. And that's exactly what you'll be doing.

Like a good army general, you know that you need to gauge the right time by stepping back and giving yourself perspective. Now is for retreat and alone time; this will work for you in the future.

2. Cancer

(Sun, Moon or Rising sign)

You are someone who has always enjoyed spending time on your own. During Moon opposite Mars, you'll feel a deep desire to do such a thing again. You are highly sensitive to the immediate problems around you, as well as what's going on in the world today.

You feel that the best you can do now is to back off and stay by yourself. Right now, the world and all of its dealings don't feel like a place you want to be, and while you are in this world and can't 'escape,' you can spend as much time on your own as you'd like.

That's fortunate for you, and those in your life know this about you. When you declare your 'alone time,' everyone who loves you respects this about you and lets you go without questioning your motives. You have no desire to be a part of the hostility that accompanies this Mars transit, and you recognize that your desire to be alone is justified and positive.

3. Sagittarius

(Sun, Moon or Rising sign)

Moon opposite Mars ignites a side to you that not many people are aware of, and that is your capacity for cold. As a fire sign, it's not known that you are equally as cold as you are hot, and recent events have made you feel withdrawn rather than enthusiastic.

There is someone in your life who has triggered this ice-cold reaction in you, and in being cold, you find release from emotional over-reaction. Rather than place yourself in the vulnerable position of feeling hurt by this person's actions, you withdraw from feeling altogether.

Some call this a curse, but you know it as a blessing. You will spend time alone during Moon opposite Mars because you do not want to feel the pain of being social or in the presence of the person who has gutted you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.