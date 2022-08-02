Oh, the idea of falling in love brings out such a desire in us. This state is so unlike the rest of our life experience, as it feels heightened and fantasy-like.

Falling in love is an ephemeral experience; it doesn't last forever, but in that short span of time where it doesn't exist, it's pure magic.

Anyone who has ever fallen in love would agree — there's nothing like it in the world. And falling in love is not love itself, as that is an entirely different thing.

During the Moon square Venus, many of us will find ourselves in situations where we not only fall in love with someone, but we fall hard for them, meaning, there's nothing BUT magic and fantasy.

This is the kind of transit that will have us believe that the person we have fallen in love with is some kind of god who can do no wrong.

That's falling in love, for you it's all about fantasy and rarely if ever, has anything to do with reality. We need this escape in our lives, as life can be so very difficult at times.

Falling in love is one of the ways we cope with the harshness of reality.

During Moon square Venus, we will think only of the person we have just fallen hard for. We will toss our friends aside, neglect our work, and forget that we had to be somewhere at a certain time; when we fall, we metaphorically 'fall' into a bottomless pit where all things look beautiful and promising.

We don't know that this bottomless pit actually has a bottom, and we'll get there when we do. But as for now, the Moon square Venus will have us leaping in without a care in the world.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Fall In Love Hardest During The Moon Square Venus On Wednesday, August 3, 2022

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You've been here before, but when love hits you this time, during Moon square Venus, you'll fall flat on your face as this experience is about to hit you hard, Gemini.

You have been in love with this one person for a while now but nothing has happened.

You weren't sure if they even liked you until today when you find out that not only do they like you, but they are completely head over heels in love with you.

WHOA, that wasn't what you expected to hear today, and yet boom-shaka-laka-laka, it's happening. And that's all it takes for you to fall even harder for this person. Oh, it feels so good that you don't even care if it doesn't work out.

You want that good feeling so bad that you throw all caution to the wind. Your heart is pounding away in your body and if this state promises only heartbreak in the future, then bring it on; you want the NOW experience because it feels way too good to doubt.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

On August 3, you'll be testing the waters when it comes to someone you've had a crush on for a long time. You kinda-sorta fell in love with them, and yet, you've held on to your sanity 'just in case' they weren't interested. Today, you will look into this person's eyes and you'll fall hopeless, madly, irretrievably in love with them. "Just one look, that's all it took."

Because you will be strongly influenced by Moon square Venus, you won't think twice about what you're getting into. All you know is that you saw something in their eyes that said, "come and get it" and now, that's all you want to do.

You will be in active pursuit of this person's love, and the journey will be thrilling and dangerous. This is all new to you; you are beyond inspired by this person's attention, and you can't help but fall in love hard with them. And, they want you too!

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You tend to become very picky when it comes to love and who you fall in love with, but you are certainly not immune to falling in love with someone spontaneously for whatever reasons attract you to that person.

Today brings someone into your line of vision that is totally NOT your type, and yet they've got everything your fantasy requires, and you will practically swoon just looking at them. You did not expect to be falling in love today, but you can't fight the vibe of Moon square Venus, which takes you and places you in direct contact with the dreamy person.

You will be shaken up and your head will spin. You thought you were in control, Libra, and yet today shows that you are basically a slave to your own desires. You are about to fall hard for someone who is going to catch your eye and render you smitten.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.