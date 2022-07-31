On this first day of August, nobody really wants to hear that their sign may have to endure trouble or any kind of a 'bad' day, but we can't control those treacherous transits above, and so we deal.

Our main concern today isn't so much about having a bad day as we might run into people who try our nerves and make active efforts to make today a bad one for us. It's going to be up to us to either avoid them or let their words and efforts roll off our backs.

Our main aggressor today is Mars conjunct Uranus, which will cause all kinds of pushy, rebellious eg-driven personality-driven interruptions. This is the day when we really want to tell someone to shut up.

We'll even anticipate an over-the-top reaction to something we'll say, simply because we know the temperament of the person or people we speak to. We consciously say things that are thought-provoking, while knowing that the people we're talking with have little to no interest in being provoked on that intellectual level.

And because we have Moon trine Mars backing Mars conjunct Uranus up, we're looking at ego without a cause. Remember this: if a person is asked to think, they might be confronted with their own limitations and/or lack of intelligence, and today, that's the stuff that will make them angry.

And when people get angry, they forget the rules; they lash out, they act like bratty children, and they divert the attention away from themselves so that no one can see their lack of understanding. And if you are the one who dared to make them feel that way by simply being smart, then you will be the one to pay for making them feel inadequate. What a weird day it is.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have Rough Horoscopes On Monday, August 1, 2022

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The last thing you were up for today was an argument that's going to totally take you out of your peace and straight into the heart of aggression and anger. Because of Mars conjunct Uranus, you will start your day out feeling just fine and dandy; nothing is bothering you and you feel good, creative, and friendly even. You'll express your interests to someone close to you and they will bristle at the idea that you want to do something that isn't exactly what they want to do.

For some reason that is known only to them, they'll try to ridicule you for even thinking the way you do, and you'll note this is some very strange behavior on their part. How is it that this person has the right to tell you what you can or cannot be interested in?

How odd they seem to you, but more: their attitude will seriously put you off, and if you let them get to you, you'll end up feeling like your day has been ruined. You can avoid this, Gemini, and you should do so.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

August 1 usually symbolizes greatness to you, and because you walk into the new month with great expectations, you won't like it much when you are greeted by Mars conjunct Uranus in all of its hostile, weird glory. Expect to be challenged by just about everyone you know and meet today.

That means on the street, in restaurants, at home, at play, at work it's just the kind of day that brings out anyone and everyone who has a problem with their life and feels like taking it out on someone else.

And, lucky you, you'll be the one they'll run into. The upside is that none of this is personal. The downside is who cares? Nobody wants to be 'punching bag of the day' and it seems as though you won't be able to avoid having that neon sign over your head. Fortunately for you, your comebacks are strong and memorable, though that's not exactly a total 'positive.' Try to let it all slide off your back today, Leo.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

We can all agree that it's very hard to work in an office where nobody gets along and everyone is a savage. That's what today is going to feel like for you, and it's the last thing you want to deal with.

Seems that you work with someone who refuses to like you, and you've long tried trying to figure out why. Still, this person has so much invested in their awful attitude towards you that you could swear someone must be paying them to be this continuously rotten to you.

Nope, they're doing it for free, and during Mars conjunct Uranus, they'll throw in some extra effort 'just because.' This co-worker is so on your case that it's no longer funny or ironic; now it's just sick and stupid and today it's going to have you unleashing hell on them 'just because.'

You wanted to keep your cool, and yet there's no way you can do that, and that's what's going to take your day down.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.