The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Tuesday, July 26, 2022

What is it about the astrology of July 26, 2022 that makes everything feel so special when it comes to our love lives? It could be that we have two very positive transits with us today, and both support the idea of love and security for all zodiac signs.

We are looking at Moon conjunct Venus, which may put us in the mindset of fully accepting the love we have, along with Moon sextile Jupiter, which makes that love seem hopeful and able to last.

This is the time in many people's lives where we aren't up for temporary, quick love; we're not looking for casual partnerships or fly-by-night affairs. Basically, we want to settle down or, at least feel like the person we're presently sharing our lives with isn't a flash in the pan.

We want longevity in our relationships and today gives us the impression that we can have just that. Between the two planetary influences of Venus and Jupiter, we might go as far as to say this is an auspicious day for love and romance.

Another benefit of today's astrological influence will show in how we talk with one another; it's a good day to get over the fear of conversing with your partner or partner-to-be. We don't always think we are holding back, nor do we think we're lacking in communication skills.

Still, the idea of 'talking' is probably one of the most important considerations in a relationship. Today opens the door to better communication skills. Do not fear your partner's response; embrace it. This romance is a two-way street. You give, and you receive; that's the balance.

The three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love and relationships on Tuesday, July 26, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You are the unsinkable one; you simply won't let yourself go down, and that includes your attitude towards the relationship you're in. You want this to work, and you have come to terms with the fact that if it is to last, then you both have to put in the work.

With Moon sextile Jupiter, there's no question in your mind that the person you are in this relationship with is the right one for you; they are worthy of your time and effort. You feel good about this today as if you're finally able to rest, although, in this regard, the work has only just begun.

But at least you can trust the person you're with, and that's basically all that matters. You can expect an easy-going day today, as your compatibility levels are way up there; this is someone who GETS you, and you're never going to want to leave them or do them wrong, as that's how they feel about you, too.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Something has changed here; you feel that one thing that you've never really allowed yourself to feel before, for the person you're with and that is trust. Hmm, what a new experience; everything in your body tells you that the person you are in a relationship with is not only AWESOME but trustworthy, too? Whodathunkit!?

And yet, here you are, with this person, and you can't find anything wrong with them. Now, that's a change for you, Gemini, and during Moon sextile Jupiter, you'll notice that you feel more at ease around them. This, in itself, is the luckiest moment of the day.

You've never trusted anyone, let alone the person you give your heart to and now, you can't find a problem. The idea that you are, dare we say, 'content' with your mate? Wow, that's evolution, Gemini. You are now ready to move forward with the rest of your life as you know the person you are with is not out to hurt you.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Today's luck comes via the helping hand of Moon conjunct Venus, as it puts you in the mood to express yourself to your loved one. You've held back in the past, but the more you get to know this person, the more you've come to love them, so why hold back?

You'll take that chance today and tell them something that will require their full attention and your trust in them. Done, done and done. Wow, this is going to be easier than you thought.

This is part of the Moon conjunct Venus realization. If you take the chance and go for the gold within the relationship, you GET it. This insight will shake you up. It seems that the answer was there all along; all you had to do was trust the situation and take that chance. Today, you will share something with your loved one that will let you know in no uncertain terms that what you have together is a good thing.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.