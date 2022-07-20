There comes a point in a human being's life where we simply don't want to be bothered. This could have to do with love, money, politics or figuring out what to eat for dinner tonight.

We don't want the hassle of having to think for more than our required portion. We don't want to have to work for every single thing; we're tired. Life takes its toll; sometimes, we just want SOMETHING that doesn't require heavy brain time.

Enter: the simple love affair. During Saturn in Aquarius, many of us will want to strip it down to its bare basics (our love lives, of course). Saturn is the planet that rules boundaries, endings, cut-off points, and restrictions.

For Saturn to be in Aquarius is like a rock meeting a hard place. Aquarius inspires us to be wild, free, unrestricted, and rebellious, and when the two come together as a transit, we have desires that need an outlet. But, if that outlet promises only restrictions, we may throw our hands in the air, crying, "WHATEVER!"

When you can't win, you can't win. And that's how today, July 21, is going to feel. Sure, we want to love; who doesn't? But do we want to fight for it? Not today, that's for sure.

Do we want to bend like a pretzel to please our mates? Nah, not today. What we want today, due to Saturn in Aquarius, is simplicity. We want a love that is uncomplicated, easy-going, and pressure-free. Is that too much to ask? That is our only question today.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want Love That's Uncomplicated During Saturn in Aquarius On Thursday, July 21, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

When you say you want an uncomplicated love, you are being straight-up truthful; you've had it with drama and passive-aggressive behavior. You're done, toasted, cooked.

During Saturn in Aquarius, you feel the resistance of others, and you are just not in the mood. You are fully ready to compromise or work with someone else's 'ways,' but if those include being difficult, moody, or complex, then you might as well send in your love resignation.

Not today, Satan — that's your attitude. If your loved one starts a fight with you, you'll just lay down on the floor and tell them to get it over with. On the other hand, should your loved one show themselves as easy-going and agreeable, then today will be your lucky day. But, you'll tell them that if they want to get complicated on you, you're not into it.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Get clarity with a psychic reading today. Click here.

Communication is a big thing with you, and while you know this is the key to any healthy and successful love story, you still have a hard time prying words out of your mate's mouth.

They don't open up as well as you do, and in a way, you're starting to resent it. Why do YOU have to do all the work? During Saturn in Aquarius, you'll watch them clam up even harder than before, but get this — they aren't doing it intentionally; they're just not you.

The problem is that you don't have the patience to pick up on their silent cues today.

If you keep thinking about it, eventually, you'll start screaming at them to talk, which will seal their lips even further due to their fear of you.

Being scary is not what you wanted out of this communication deal; you just wanted a happy love life where both parties TALK to each other. Today is going to bring on the burn, Taurus. Your partner is way too complicated, and that's not what you want. Not today, at least.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Here's where your frustration lies today: you will go so far out of your way to create the perfect environment for a beautiful evening of love and romance, yet your partner is in the mood for nitpicking and self-pity.

WOW, that's not how I expected this day to go. So, you've just gone from being selfless and sweet to being the ear that listens to constant complaints and what sounds like endless amounts of self-recrimination from the mouth of your partner.

This person is totally into their own thing, which is starting to look like a universe of complex negative thinking.

What started as this day of beauty and romance (in your mind) turns into you begging for time off.

You can't handle this complication; it's just too much work. And it doesn't end there: your partner will seal the deal with the request that you change your lifestyle to suit them. Saturn in the house much?

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.