Today, you may feel as if the Universe is pushing your hand at making a decision or taking action as Jupiter in Aries unites with Saturn in Aquarius.

Jupiter is preparing to turn retrograde in only a couple of days, so the planet of abundance is operating more intensely.

In Aries, Jupiter has been asking you to forge ahead and focus on what it is you truly want and need to accomplish what will truly bring about your best possible life.

Jupiter wants you to succeed, dream big, and have a life filled with as much luck as possible.

Aries teaches you that nothing happens. Even those things or situations meant for you have to occur because you have put in the work or created the space for them to happen.

Jupiter has been dancing in and out of both Pisces and Aries this year, also bringing to attention how both beginnings and endings work simultaneously to help you truly progress along your life path.

In connection with Saturn, it can seem that you are brought to a moment when your options become to either jump or to sit on the edge, only wishing you had.

Saturn is currently retrograde in Aquarius, which means that not only is clarity arriving, but the karmic scales are also being balanced.

Saturn is known as the father of time and karma, ruler of divine timing and even of boundaries highlighting the connection between these themes.

During the retrograde, a balancing occurs in which you will encounter situations based on what you have previously sowed.

Together, these two planets will create an opportunity today so that you can balance your karmic scales but also invite in greater abundance to your life.

It may feel like a tense moment in which things have arrived sooner than anticipated or even that you believe you’re just not ready.

But all of those self-limiting beliefs will be challenged. Instead, you are invited to trust not in your timing but the Universe’s.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Thursday, July 21, 2022

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

There is a time to practice patience and restraint, and there is a time to close your eyes and go all in wherever it may lead. You have been extremely patient on your journey recently. You haven’t made any split-second decisions or let your impulsiveness ruin the process of the lessons you would learn because of it.

But now you are nearing that space where it doesn’t necessarily feel good that you’re still in the same situation at the start of the year.

Now is the time to be able to embrace the power of your decisions and recognize that you can start moving forward. Today you are being brought to a divine moment; however, the Universe may make it feel as if things become tense or that you even feel pressured to do something.

Don’t take this on. Instead, look at it as if you only feel that way because the Universe tells you it’s time to make a move. Trust that every decision you have made up until this moment was all part of the plan and that from this point on, you are now in charge of your destiny, and just as patience is important, so is knowing when to take action.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Your time has come, dare Pisces. After having Jupiter in your sign at the start of the year and looking forward to its return to your sign later this year, it’s finally time to take that chance you’ve been thinking of.

It’s more than just a chance, though and also more than something that has just been a consideration. This step in your life is directly connected to who you are and will unlock doors for you to genuinely feel like you’re living the life you’re meant to. Jupiter in Aries helps you create those new beginnings that you need to feel like you are leaving the past behind you.

In contrast, Saturn in Aquarius will create a greater feeling of independence which will help you see possibilities that hadn’t previously existed.

This is part of a greater karmic lesson in which you’re encouraged to freely express yourself and your feelings to those around you so your life can continue to grow and progress towards what you want to create.

Don’t be passive. To assert yourself and what you want most so that you take charge. The Universe may present you with the opportunity, but it is on you to take that final step towards it.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Saturn in Aquarius is serving up all sorts of lessons for you as it goes through your sign. Some are more bittersweet than others, but all are a necessary part of your journey.

Through this process, you will be able to embrace your full authenticity as you recognize that you are in charge of your life. You are the one that gets to decide what you create and also what you will allow. Through this process, you have encountered some situations that have reminded you of past lessons, but the purpose was for you to recognize how far you have come.

Now that you have, it’s a chance to invite more of life’s wonderfulness. Use this chance to see all that is possible and all that is better than you could have ever imagined instead of only seeing the thorns in life.

Today’s energy will help you put to rest some of those reminders of karmic lessons in the past year and allow you to step into a new level of abundance within yourself. These lessons will help you trust yourself more deeply and truly appreciate the life you have created up until now. Use this energy to finally step back and realize just how far you have come.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.