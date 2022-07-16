The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Sunday, July 17, 2022

Here's an interesting twist to your love life: the person you want to have an exclusive relationship with? They're totally into you, but 'not that way.' While you're not exactly in the 'friend zone,' you are not someone they want to commit to, which is what will ruin your day today.

Today, we are working with Venus in Cancer, and while that may rouse feelings of great romance, for some signs, those feelings may not be reciprocated. Foiled again!

The good part is that it's not altogether hopeless. If you could just put those intense feelings on the back burner, you might be able to work your romantic interest into something a little grander than 'fling status.'

You've got Venus in Cancer on your side, but the timing is just off, that's all. You're championing your own love life; you have to wait for the other person to sign on, and they might. Just not today. Sorry.

If Venus in Cancer wasn't the ruling transit of the day, we might be able to focus on something other than love, but this transit is strong, and it means getting your attention.

Unfortunately, the day's main lesson is patience and resilience. You may be turned down by someone you had hoped wouldn't turn you down, but you will rise again to live another day. Hang in there, signs. Not every day is cut out for epic romance. Maybe your day will come tomorrow.

Here's why these three zodiac signs have rough horoscopes on Sunday, July 17, 2022, per astrology:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You've always been an idealist when it comes to love, and you did sell yourself the knight in shining armor package; that special person would come for you someday and off you'll ride into the sunset. You've laughed at yourself for your folly, but you've held on to that romantic notion for so long that you've come to believe it's your destiny.

It's sweet, Cancer, but today, it feels more like a burden than a hopeful dream that you know will come true someday. Venus in Cancer has always been there to reinforce this fantasy, yet it's not working today.

Something's wrong. It's as if vibration in the air makes you feel hopeless. Have you wasted your time on this fantasy, and if so, what next? Cancer, you are so brave and strong that you will figure it out. No worries. Just be yourself and let everything fall into place of its own accord.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Out of necessity, you've become the biggest flirt on earth. Why necessity? Because you don't ever want to think that you can't have what you want. And you feel this way because someone in your past made you feel like you were less than special, and you want to show them what you're made of. While this person is no longer around you, you've kept the program going, which will lead you to disappointment during this day.

Venus in Cancer brings out your super-flirty side, and today you will experience rejection so nerdy that it will automatically trigger your mind back to that person — the one who put you down so long ago. This is not going to be a fun experience, but it does stand to be a lesson for you in detachment. Don't take this person's insults to heart, Virgo. Just carry on as you are.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Venus in Cancer makes you want to fall in love. Everything says love, everything feels loving, and all you want to do is feel it in your heart and your home. That's where things get weird. Your grand desire to feel love will be met today by feelings of emptiness and the persistence of old memories that come to haunt you.

You've worked so hard to rid yourself of the chains that bind you to a fruitless past where love left you cold, and yet, today, you can't help but plunge into that pit of despair and longing. You feel alone and sad today.

You feel as though everyone in the world has someone to love, hold, and hug, and there you are, without anyone to call your own. OK, Pisces, it's time to snap out of it. Ideals are for K-dramas. Your life is real, not a rom-com. Everything you need will come to you, so don't worry yourself into a snit.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.