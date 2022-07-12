The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Wednesday, July 13, 2022

The irony of this day, July 13, 2022, is that it's going to be nearly impossible not to have a rough time, as we have several trickster transits at large, and most of them are not here to make us feel safe and sound. We may experience paranoia and insecurity in our love lives due to the influence of Venus trine Saturn.

We will surely say the wrong things at the most inopportune times, thanks to Mercury sextile Uranus. And while the Full Supermoon in Capricorn may have us able to make sense of it all, we're still 'going down.'

We can expect to see many people hurt their feelings today, but upon analysis, nothing has gone wrong.

We only 'think' things are going wrong today, but that's our mind at play; we succumb to the negativity that comes with Moon's opposition Mercury, and we convince ourselves that all the good things in life are about to end as if!

What makes this a rough day is what's going on internally rather than externally. Nobody is insulting or breaking up with us; we are not in danger, nor are we to blame for that or the other thing.

Our problem today is that we 'think' everything is falling apart, from our romances to our jobs to our health. We are stuck in the mind's trap, which is what they call a 'cosmic joke.'

Today, many of us are the butt of that joke. Ha ha. So funny.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on Wednesday, July 13, 2022:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What's behind your rough day is this nagging feeling of not feeling the love you believe you're supposed to be feeling. You aren't sure if you are right about this or if your imagination has just gotten the best of you, but your inner sense of paranoia has got you thinking that nobody loves you.

Now, your rational side knows this isn't true, yet you feel raw, lonely and sort of mopey about it. Nothing makes sense today, which may cause you to revolt in your Leo way.

There's a good chance you'll read someone the riot act, and naturally, this person won't deserve your harsh attitude at all, but you won't be satisfied until you release the so-called Kraken. Once you've purged yourself of your paranoia, you'll retreat into instant regret. Yes, it's that kind of day, Leo.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The last thing you can ever accept is someone telling you what you can or cannot do — especially what you CAN NOT do because you don't believe anyone has the right to stop you from living your life. Today may put you in that situation.

You may be told off today by someone you have zero respect for, which may just propel you into a world of emotional reactions.

You are known to speak before you think, and today will be a prime example of how this happens.

You'll be told to either limit yourself or hold off because "you know nothing about what you're doing," and that is something you won't accept. This peon who dares to insult you has no idea how you are the reigning ruler of comebacks, and you'll spend your intelligence quota today insulting them right back. When you do it, you go for the throat.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You really aren't up for any cosmic jokes today, Pisces. The week is already rife with upsets, and the last thing you need now is to be put in a position where you have to defend the smallest of wishes.

And honestly, your only wish today is to get through the day.

You'd think that having such a small request would be easy enough to grant, and yet, nope, nope and more nope.

Because of the nature of today, mishaps will be everywhere you turn, and they will be small and nagging.

Nothing major to concern yourself with, but when you get enough obstacles in your path, no matter how trivial they are, they turn into what we call 'a bad day.' Mmhm.

Take solace in the idea that the couch awaits, and should you wish to binge movies all night long. There's probably a good chance you'll be able to have that, at least!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.