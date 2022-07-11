The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Tuesday, July 12, 2022

As the Moon enters Capricorn, we may feel the need to clean up our lives. In doing so, or at least in attempting to, we may encounter obstacles, and this is a rough time for three zodiac signs.

Collectively, our desire for renovation may be met with resistance, which may come in the form of others standing in our way. But for Leo, Aquarius, and Pisces, July 12, 2022 feels a little bit more than bad.

What amps up this transit is that we also have Moon trine Mars, which makes us feel as though others are intentionally trying to foil our plans, which may or may not be true.

The influence of Capricorn today is heavy, and it can bring incredible clarity as well as initiative; we want to get involved, change our lives and know that if we put in the effort, we can move mountains.

We aren't equipped for the Mars influence, which seems to put a damper on all of our positive power moves; we may find this 'unfair' or confusing. We want to improve, but here we are, breaking up our concentration so we can argue with someone over nothing. What a waste of time.

But, as it stands, three zodiac signs cannot turn down a challenge, which will upset things today. If someone comes at us and we're not in the mood to engage, why do we? We do because we are under the influence of Moon trine Mars.

We let opinions get in our way and time-wasting ideas from people with no say in the matter. In other words, we open up a space for negativity simply because we cannot concentrate on all the good we wish to do today.

The three zodiac signs who will have a rough day on Tuesday, July 12, 2022:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The irony of today's events is in the fact that you've only recently decided that you need to get your life together, and with the Moon in Capricorn, today feels like a great day to start; however, nobody in your life seems to want you to do anything more than pay attention to them, and that seriously gets in your way.

You want progress and excellence, while others demand that you 'relax, take a load off ' It's annoying, and it's insensitive.

If you look around you today, it's as if no one cares about you or your super positive outlook. They merely want you to chill with them as if that's better than whatever you want to do.

How strange. Here you are, ready, willing and able to change your life and make things better; yet, nobody sees this as a good thing.

Not only that, they don't trust that you will do what you say you will do, which annoys you. Who are these people, and why are they making your life rough?

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - December 19)

As soon as you wake up, you feel that good ol' Capricorn feeling of wanting to be productive and knowing it's going to happen. Nothing pleases you more than being able to achieve. Nothing prevents that more than others standing in your way, offering 'their' advice.

You aren't asking for help or advice today, and yet, it seems everyone and their mother is right on top of you telling you to 'do it this way.' Moon in Capricorn usually feels great for you, but when Moon trine Mars interacts, it tends to upset the direction.

You are focused, and your vision is right on; yet, due to the nonstop interference of others, you can't hold on to that vision for long.

You run the risk of getting caught up in the egos of others today, Capricorn, which is essentially your ego sparring with other people. You didn't ask for much, and you got even less in the end. Not the best day, sorry.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Today makes you feel like you can achieve anything you put your mind to. You're all up for the work, and you feel like losing yourself, which gives you great comfort. You love knowing you can do a great task all on your own, which is supported by the very 'work-related' influence of the Moon entering Capricorn. Your energy levels are on point, and your focus is razor-sharp; you are the DOER who gets the job done, and you like it that way.

That is until you are thwarted by Moon trine Mars energy, which could have been helpful if it wasn't so filled with — people. It's people that get in your way today, Pisces. Nothing like good old people to rain on your parade.

And it's not as if they're unconsciously trying to destroy your forward stride; it's completely intentional on their part. People in your life today set out to make sure you don't achieve what you know you would if you were only left alone.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.