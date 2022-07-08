The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes, Saturday, July 9, 2022

The only reason why today may feel trying for us is that we are practically one hundred percent up for a good time, and our expectations may need to be adjusted. We are ready to give it our all, do the right thing, and have the best day ever.

Well, that's what we want, at least. However, the drag is that a couple of things are standing in our way. And on July 9, we might not be ready to accept that what we want — even though it's positive and filled with light — may not happen as we'd like it to. In fact, it may not happen at all.

We've got big plans for the day, as Mercury square Jupiter gives us the impression that all we need to do is open our mouths to get what we want. And because we want happiness, we don't see why anything would even want to stand in our way.

Our other friend comes in, and that friend is named the Moon opposite Uranus. This transit always upsets the best-laid plans and always leaves us wondering how the heck that could have happened.

So, say, for instance, you go to the beach today. It's been long overdue, and you just can't wait to dip a toe in the ocean. You make an effort, do the drive, and arrive at the optimum place for sunbathing. Still, you only realize after you've parked that you've left your sunscreen, towel, chair and drink on the kitchen table back home.

Yes, you'll be able to dip that toe, but no, you won't be able to do more than just sit on the sand, which will be too hot and unpleasant. Good intentions gone sour.

That's what makes horoscopes rough for Libra, Scorpio and Capricorn zodiac signs on Saturday, July 9, 2022.

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Ordinarily, you like to do your own thing; you don't ask for permission, and you figure nobody's really interested anyway. You like it that way, just going through your day without having to answer to anyone.

You feel good about today and intend to make the best of it. What you're not used to is the influence of the Moon opposite Uranus, which acts as an unnerving agent, guaranteed to get you upset over the slightest little thing. You may wonder why this day seems to have it in for you as if such a thing could be.

It's not as if you've done anything to anger anyone; no, all you're doing today is minding your own business. The Uranus energy tends to get in the way of effort. You try, you fail, and you can't understand why. Feels like you woke up on the wrong side of the bed.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Today brings you that feeling that something's wrong, yet you can't figure out what's going on. It's like an undercurrent of trouble is brewing beneath the surface of all things, and it's disturbing your peace of mind. What might have been just another ordinary day feels like it's turning into something you can't control.

You are under the influence of the Moon opposite Uranus, and it's more of a mood detractor than it is an actual experience; something's going on, and it's not happening between you and anyone you know it's more like you can't shake the feeling of either dread or the anticipation of something breaking. It's not the roughest of days, and you've seen worse, but it's annoying and bumming you out. You are super sensitive to things of this nature, and today has you feeling icky.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, what you may experience today is a certain degree of discord at home with the family. It's one of those 'just as soon as I thought everything was good, it goes the wrong way' kind of days.

What's also happening is that you're silently freaking out over certain family issues. In asserting your control over things, you'll notice that everything seems to be slipping in the opposite direction. There's something to the 'opposite' in the Moon opposite Uranus.

In your case, Capricorn, it ends up showing you that you have very little control in this matter. It would be a good idea for you to retreat and rethink how you can help the situation instead of jumping down everyone's throat with accusations and demands. While you may have good ideas, what's the use of sharing them when no one is listening. This, too, will pass.

