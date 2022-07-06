Today is destined to be one of those "Wow, I think I finally learned my lesson" days. It's a "feel it to heal it" kind of day.

We're working with the energy of the Moon square Pluto, which may cause us to plunge head forth into our own darkest thoughts, only to arrive on the other side of that shore unscathed.

It's a day where we recognize that, yes, we too can heal. And because we are coinciding with Moon trine Venus, that healing will likely revolve around love.

Today is cathartic. Many of us will either have a change of heart today, or we will make a major decision that has to do with bettering our love life.

This decision isn't about staying together or breaking up; however, it's about knowing you ARE staying together and figuring out the best way to make this trip an enjoyable, loving one.

You or your partner or person of interest might decide that today is the day you both read a certain book together because you know the teachings within can help you see the light.

You may take a course together or plan a diet and exercise regime — something that will strengthen the relationship and bring the two of you on the same plane.

Today will level the field, so to speak, meaning that today is the day where you and your loved one see eye to eye. And for anyone with any experience in love and romance, that alone is worth its weight in gold.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Thursday, July 7, 2022

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You have done so much work over the years to improve yourself in both body and mind. You've never doubted that your efforts would bring you anything less than stellar results.

You are right, and now you can feel much more confident in your actions where it concerns your partner. You'll notice today, during Moon square Pluto, that some of the old nagging issues are coming up again, and you want them gone.

This is where your personality comes into play; they know you well, or at least well enough to know that there's a method by which you can resume your previous cool. They remind you of what you need to do.

What you have is an incredibly supportive person in your life who can see what's going on and can help in the way that works for you. You are lucky to have this person as they will help you sort through whatever is happening inside you.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Your luck in love is something that you've always turned to for emotional support. You have a solid foundation in someone, and you can always fall back on their thoughts to help you through difficult times. This person may not be with you in person, but their presence surrounds you every minute of every day.

This isn't someone who passed or even someone 'from' the past, no; this is someone who is just not in your vicinity at this time, yet you are never without them.

Today, during Moon square Pluto, you may feel like you're on the verge of depression; this person will either call or text you with advice that will give you a new perspective on your pain.

All it takes is a connection with this person to make you feel instantly better. You can trust and rely upon this person and continue to do so.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Today holds a big revelation for you, Aquarius. You have held on to a dark secret...you've even hid it from yourself as it's too hard to either admit to or take responsibility for. What makes you lucky today is someone who loves you.

They listen to you as you work out an issue. They ask questions to help you figure out why you are so attached to this 'dark secret' and how you can finally rid yourself of it. There's an impending sense of freedom here, as if, because of this one loving person, you can see your way out of the dark.

You feel loved and appreciated today, not for your abilities, beauty, or talent but for your endurance through hard times. This person could be a lover or a friend, but they see through you and recognize you as bigger than your problems and are willing to help you in any way possible. You feel loved today.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.