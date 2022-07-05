The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Heartache Ends During The Moon Opposite Jupiter On Wednesday, July 6, 2022

The end of heartbreak is not only wished for. It's usually something that comes on spontaneously. Nobody wants to suffer endlessly, yet some of us become attached to our pain to the point where we identify with that pain as ourselves.

We use guilt to keep us attached, especially in cases where we don't want to release the pain of someone whom we still love.

The attachment to this person holds us in bondage, yet all we receive from their memory is pain.

During Moon opposition Jupiter, which falls on July 6, 2022, many of us might feel that spontaneous release of the pain that we've held on to for so long.

We might not even be conscious of it slipping away, and yet the air suddenly seems easy to breathe, and we may find ourselves welcoming the day rather than holding it as yet another day where all we know is dread of fear of the unknown.

This transit helps us face facts; we are in pain, we do not want to be in pain, and therefore, we decide that we need not attach ourselves to a pain that belongs to a different era in our lives. We are free.

When we come to a place in our lives where we recognize that we are made up of pain and that we've lost ourselves in that identity, we may realize that this is not who we really are.

We are here, in the present, and the heartache we carry around is not only a constant burden that belongs to a past that we cannot change; it is now irrelevant. We do not need this heartache to function. We cannot use this heartache for anything else but as a tool that can be used to free ourselves once and for all.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Heartache Ends During Moon Opposition Jupiter on July 6, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

As a birthday gift to yourself, you are going to give yourself the freedom to move on. You have held tight to your heartache and let it define you. Those in your life have come to know you as someone who feels pain and will not let go. That is, of course, until the time is right, and that time is now, Cancer, during the Moon opposite Jupiter, which happens today, July 6.

Enough is enough; this time, you're not kidding yourself. You have realized that this attachment to the pain is masochistic and unnecessary. There is nothing you can do to change the past, and the present seems to be void of presence. You can no longer live in the past as it's sucking away your life force. You are the one who takes you out of your heartache because now you recognize its worth: nothing.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You are living through an incredible time in your life, Virgo, as things seem to be changing rapidly, and all for the positive. You've evolved as a spiritual being, and as you grow, you shed the skin that comes with the old you, which was so very attached to the past. And the past was something that you made into a living thing, a constant source of misery in your life that you were indeed in control of.

Once again, the spontaneity created by the Moon opposite Jupiter allows you insight; you know what you need to do. You need to embrace the changes around you and ride that wave until it delivers you to a place of peace. No longer are you interested in carrying around the burden of heartache; it serves you not. Welcome to your new life, Virgo. Enjoy the ride.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Something crazy is happening to you: you are forgiving EVERYONE. It just started happening, and now, you're on a roll. And the funny thing is, it's real. This forgiveness isn't a constant process of thinking about how you have forgiven those who've hurt you; no, it's a one-shot deal, and that's how you know it's real. What's meant by this is that you will forgive someone, and then you won't look back.

You won't be over how they hurt you, BUT you've forgiven them, so all is well now. NO, you'll forgive them, and you'll rarely think about them again. Forgiveness is real, and it frees you forever from the heartache you chose to carry around. You relinquish the grievance, and it allows you to breathe again. The world is now yours, and it all takes place in the present moment. Good for you!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.