Whenever we have a transit like Moon opposition Jupiter, we risk overdoing things. This includes too much thinking, eating, talking, and on and on. Jupiter is the planet that rules largesse, and when opposed to the Moon, it often brings about a negative result. While Jupiter is generally thought of as the bringer of positive energy, the outcome may be different when it is in opposition to the Moon.

This may be the day when you put your foot in your mouth, or you make a mistake that is so big that you can't undo it. There's a good chance the harshness of this day won't be personal, but on a social level, it will be a day of blunders and prideful moves.

We also have a half Moon in Libra, suggesting that today is the day we tip the scales and unknowingly create chaos in our lives and the lives of others.

Planet Earth is a tense place to live these days, and there are very few who would disagree with that. On July 5, we will feel that sense of tenseness, which will create anxiety and discord; some may want to rebel, while others may want to hide under a blanket.

We're only human, after all; we can take just so much before our internal reaction becomes an external manifestation. July 5 is going to be tough. Tougher for some more than others, but this day has a few upsets.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Wednesday, July 6, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

What gets in your way today is your desire to make things better. That sounds like a very noble thing to put your attention to, yet today has you unable to read the room correctly. In other words, your great intentions fall on deaf ears: nobody wants to listen. Nobody wants to work with your ideas or improve themselves according to your methods because they are either shut down or they don't appreciate being told what to do by you.

And you aren't forceful, oh no, Aries. You are quite diplomatic today, and still, you are tossing pearls before swine. You might have it in your mind to change the world, or you may have a helpful suggestion for someone in your family — it matters not. You are not wanted today, and it would be best not to take it personally.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You have been known to blurt or speak out at inopportune times. This day is one of them. You might even instantly regret something you say and want to take it back, but once it leaves your lips, it's done, and there will be nothing you can do to take it back.

You may find yourself explaining to whomever it is that you offend that you didn't mean it and that they shouldn't take your words to heart, but it will be too late. The offense is done, and while you see it as no big deal and something they need to get over, the person you've somehow insulted is like a big balloon; their ego is so big that all it takes is a little jab, and they pop. You'll need to shrug this one off, as their response is way more dramatic than anything you said to them. This one is on them, though it will be you who feels the dread.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What you'll be experiencing today is the culmination of several previous days of stress, all coming together today as anxiety. You feel angry and tired; you want things to go well, and yet it seems that you are carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders.

You've been so excited about visiting new places and doing fun things, yet now, you feel halted in place, as if an invisible hand stops you from proceeding. Your heart is filled with love, yet nothing around you seems to reflect this, and it saddens you.

You might do yourself a world of good today to stay away from news outlets or social media, all media, for that matter. You are too golden-hearted for today's dreadful pull, and it not only brings your mood down but also makes you want to retreat. In a way, Leo, that might be best.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.