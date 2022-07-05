If there's anything that's totally on our side today, July 5, 2022, in terms of love and romance, it's the fact that we have Mercury in Cancer, which will allow communication between partners to be clear and loving, along with Mercury sextile Mars, which might be able to introduce freshness into the relationship through intimacy or passionate exchanges of love, via written notes, gifts, flowers and other 'sweet nothings'.

We are happy to have love in our lives today, and while that may seem obvious, it's not always what we want.

Sometimes we really just want the company of our own selves, which is wonderful and satisfying.

However, today is not the day for solitude; it's the day for sharing and caring and showing the ones we love how into them we are.

Because we are also working with Moon square Mercury, we can expect that things move along at a rapid pace. There is no dawdling along on this day; we put our minds to something and we do it. So, if we have something planned with our special person, then consider it done.

Nobody's backing out of anything today, in fact, both parties in a love affair are fully signed on for whatever event you partake in. Everybody is present in body and mind today, and that makes for a very secure, very loving day.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are the Luckiest In Love On Tuesday, July 5, 2022

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You feel like you've turned over a new leaf recently, and your partner is feeling the same. Whatever happened between you, whether it was good or bad, seems to have opened you both up to the idea that if you can survive what you've just gone through, you can last this one out for the duration.

Strength is what today is all about for you and your partner, and you feel like one of those 'power couples'.

You walk down the street together and people stare; they are not used to seeing love take on the form of two people who are so rapt in each other's presence.

You set the example of what love should look like and you and your person are absolutely ready and willing to keep it going. You've come to realize that this kind of relationship takes work, but you're willing to dive in.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You are your person are feeling good about life today, and you're about to do something together that you haven't done in a while: talk. You're all about laughing and making jokes, just like you used to do, and it almost feels like you're both kids again. Nothing is that serious today and you feel like that, in itself is a vacation.

You both realize that neither one of you is running away from the relationship and even though you've had your truly hard times, today makes you feel like you can pull through whatever comes your way.

The key to today's happiness and good luck is in the idea that you let yourself laugh again. You've been holding off on this, which sounds self-defeating, and yet, people do this. They feel like they want to withhold their happiness because they don't necessarily want to 'concede' to the other person. Not today! Today is for sharing and laughter.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You defy the typical forms of love and romance today by falling deeply in love with yourself. Yes, you may have a partner and yes, your partner may be the most wonderful person in the world, but there's nobody like you, and you know it.

Today is the day you celebrate your own greatness by asking your partner for a little 'time to yourself' so that you can retreat and regroup.

Life is good and it's even better when you're at ease with who you are. You don't play by anybody's handbook, and rules are meant for other people — not you. So 'luck in love' is the love of self for you, Sagittarius.

And while everyone around you (happily not your partner) thinks you're just a sad, lonely weirdo for finding your true love inside your own self, you know exactly who you are and you are all too happy to be with the love of your life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.