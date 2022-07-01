There are many transits that have the capability of inducing depression in us, and Moon opposition Saturn is among the biggies. During this time, we look at our lives to see what we need to root out so we can make a solid attempt at happiness.

As it goes with many of us, we search for the perfect partner to compliment us. We enter into relationships with people, fall in love, feel the endorphin rush of infatuation and then ... real life kicks in. And it always does, flawlessly.

This means that the lesson of love and partnership doesn't go down all that well for some of us. It is good for the beginners, we believe, but not for us, as many of us feel we've grown past the need for the continuous drama of romantic partnerships.

And so, some of us, namely three zodiac signs, in particular, will feel the need to claim our own divine space during this upsetting transit. What feels scary and shaky at first ends up giving us the greatest lessons of our lives.

We come to know that we can remain unchained. We prefer love to be honest and without bondage, and so, during the Moon opposite Saturn, we choose to opt out of settling down.

We may argue this with the people we involved ourselves with, but during the Moon opposite to Saturn, we stand our ground; we aren't about to let ourselves be pulled in simply because society likes it that way.

We aren't here to live up to anyone's expectations, and if settling down is the only option in a relationship, then for many of us, we would that a 'hard pass.'

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Refuse To Settle Down During Moon Opposite Saturn On Saturday, July 2, 2022

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It's not that you outright refuse to settle down, it's that you have the discretion to know that not everyone out there is the right material for settling down with, and you won't just do it for the sake of doing it. You're never someone who goes with the flow; you're not a lemming, and you don't really care what society has planned out for you.

You take the transit Moon opposition Saturn, and you actually make it work for you.

There's no need for depression in your world; that's the stuff you associate bad love affairs with, and rather than dive straight into another bad love affair, you claim exclusive rights to your own life, and you do things your way, on your timing.

You no longer have the patience to wait for it through in regards to hoping someone will change or live up to some insane expectation. No, instead, you will refuse to be involved in a relationship simply because 'it's there.'

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Being that you are naturally wary and have what you would call a 'well-earned sense of distrust', you tend to hesitate before leaping into a rock-solid relationship. You don't really believe in the concept of rock-solid, and so you do not pursue it. You are wise enough to understand that nothing is guaranteed in love, and you'd rather spare yourself the headache.

You'll be condemned and criticized by your peers for never settling down, and you'll be constantly pressured to be someone that you clearly are not. The good part is that you don't care what others want for you.

You could easily slip into a dark funk during the Moon opposite Saturn, but you will choose this time to establish yourself as an individual, rather than as a part of the flock. You do you, Gemini. As only you can.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The last thing on this earth that appeals to you is the idea of getting so deeply involved with a person that you can't get out. Do you like love and being in love? Yes, you adore it ... but you are an autonomous person who needs your own space, and you have found that, in the past, love demands too much of your time.

You recognize that the world has deemed you 'too selfish' to love someone in that capacity, and yet, you are fully capable of loving with all of your heart. You just don't want to be tied down.

Settling down makes you cringe; you don't feel that you need this element in your love life. During Moon opposition Saturn, you'll be in touch with this need for freedom, and those who love you may just have to deal with it. Or not.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.