The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, June 15, 2022

For Wednesday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on June 15, 2022.

Love can conform when Venus is in the zodiac sign of Taurus. In the earthy belly of the Bull, she desires comfort, security, safety — and, the need to be wanted.

We all look to love to be good and to deliver what it promises. On Wednesday, things in the love department start to reveal valuable lessons as Venus opens her heart to teach us new things.

The planet of love and beauty is active right now in her home sign, Taurus. On Tuesday, she joined hands with miraculous Uranus to prompt some sort of the dynamic change in our love lives.

Each. year Venus and Uranus speak with each other in this intimate dance for a few days, and in loving Taurus, we are seeing the ground break in the area of safe love.

Something good is coming, and you might already feel it. How does this energy affect your zodiac sign starting Wednesday? Read on to find out.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Aries

Love heals your fears, Aries. You may be pleasantly surprised by how sweetly a person can help you to heal from heartache without even trying. Just knowing someone cares can bring you back out of your shell.

Taurus

You're unique because you're meant to love someone who needs all that you have to offer them. From your sweet pet to the friends you know casually at work, who you are matters. Don't change yourself to fit in, instead, be who you truly are and let your loving energy flow naturally.

Gemini

Be true to yourself, Gemini. Your heart is open to receiving purely whatever love has to show you. When you allow yourself to feel the love that's around you, you create a change that is much needed in the world.

Cancer

Be thankful for what you have, Cancer. It might not be perfect, but love sometimes comes with a little bit of difficulty to grow you closer. Working together as a team can be hard at times because you are so different. But so much can be accomplished when two opposites are able to unite and work as one.

Leo

Learning to love someone is a process, Leo. You have to get to know someone for who they are, and not try to change them, but seek unity when you can. Sometimes laughter can help make it easier. We all have flaws and it's good to think of them as the quirks that make us special.

Virgo

You can be such a caretaker, Virgo. Your kindness can be a gift, but sometimes you feel taken for granted. This can cause you to want to pull back your help, but it's good to share when you feel it's right. The person who determines how much you give is yourself.

Libra

You are a leader in love, today, Libra, and so what you hope to see, be the reflection so others can mirror it back to you. Listen to your heart and let it lead you to where you know you're meant to be. Your intuition is never wrong.

Scorpio

Get curious, Scorpio. Sometimes a person acts distantly because they have too much going on and need a friend to ask them why. It's always best to assume things are OK. Sometimes a person's silence has nothing to do with you and everything to do with their own private struggles.

Sagittarius

Sometimes the best love is platonic. You have friends who care for you and you can grow in ways you only dreamed of because there's safety in having nothing expected from you. Decide that you'll explore what love is meant to be when you have good friends who are willing to show you.

Capricorn

You may not hear from an ex when you hoped to, but you may hear from them later. Right now, it's important to work on yourself. Imagine what type of love you'll attract into your life once you're healthy and healed from the past. It's going to be amazing!

Aquarius

Love can bring about change, Aquarius. You can go from lovers to friends and sometimes become better lovers later because you've been through so much together. You learn from your trials and all your experiences.

Pisces

Think about the future, Pisces. There's always room for more love, and it can come to you when you least expect it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.