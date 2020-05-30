10 Best Love Quotes That Perfectly Describe The Taurus Zodiac Sign

Taurus is one of the most romantic zodiac signs, though you wouldn't know it.

Earthy, grounded Taurus is ready, willing and able to do just about anything for love — as long as they can do it in their pajamas, at home, in bed. Come to think of it, this might be very doable, indeed! Pajamas on, pajamas off — let the fun begin.

When Taurus loves on you, you will know yourself to be spoiled rotten with this stuff; in fact, once you go Taurus, you'll never go back. This loving sign is all about the good stuff, and if they want you, they consider you to be the best stuff.

Of course, you must come to accept that there's only one person better than you, and that's the Taurus zodiac sign themselves. Hey, self-respect is a good thing.

Taurus do not like change and they walk away from complex relationships, so simplicity is a keyword for this sign. Do not underestimate their sense of romance, however, as this is one of the most romantic, loyal and devoted signs in astrology!

Here are 10 Taurus love quotes, from the mouths of some of the greatest famous Taureans.

1. "I believe in being strong when everything seems to be going wrong." —Audrey Hepburn

A force to be reckoned with, Taureans are stoic creatures whose nobility rises to the surface in the face of danger.

2. "Truth exists. Only lies are invented." —George Braque

Honesty is the best policy, because you can't pull one over on a Taurus. They are quite aware of what's real and what's fabricated out of convenience.

3. "I have a pretty bad temper, but you need to really push me to see it." —Janet Jackson

Don't press your luck. Taurus will let you get away with many things before they go ballistic on you, but watch your step, because their "crazy" is right there waiting for you to tap it the wrong way.

4. "I'm very happy at home." —Uma Thurman

Contented with laziness, there's nothing Taurus likes better than to party for a week straight, and then spend a week laying in bed with their favorite TV show on.

5. "The secret to using power is not to use it. Just having it is enough." —Jessica Alba

Soft spoken giants, Taurus is spiritually evolved enough to know that the best fight is the one they don't involve themselves in.

6. "I don't want to be alone. I want to be left alone." —Audrey Hepburn

Taurus is a very social sign. They love to be around people, and they crave friendship more than anything else. But when it's time to shut that gate, they'll let you know.

7. "Men aren't necessities. They're luxuries." —Cher

Taurus women know exactly what they want and what they don't want. They don't make unnecessary commitments, nor do they promise more than they can give.

8. "I always imagined I could be what I wanted to be." —Chris Brown

The power of intention is strong with this one. Taurus is a dedicated practitioner of the Law of Attraction. They see what they want in their mind, and manifest it accordingly — every single time.

9. "Real courage is when you know you're licked before you being, but you begin anyway and see it through no matter what." —Harper Lee

It's not about the goal, the wing, or even the failure with Taurus; it's about the process. They don't back down and they don't relent.

10. "I like to use the hard times in the past to motivate me today." —Dwayne Johnson

Taurus remembers everything — nothing in their lives goes to waste. They do not believe in failure, as each and every moment of their lives is part of the bigger picture. Everything has a value for this sign, good or bad.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.