The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Feel Sad About Love During The Moon Opposite Neptune On Wednesday, June 8, 2022

When Moon opposition Neptune takes over, as it will on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, many zodiac signs will plummet into despair and sadness.

Some of us zodiac signs will have a good reason for being sad, while others of us might not even have a clue as to why we feel so blue.

This is a one-day transit that stimulates our sensitivities. If we thought we were sensitive to this, that, or the other thing in general, we'll be experiencing all of those sensitivities go into overdrive during the Moon opposite Neptune.

If we feel lonesome, Moon opposition Neptune might exacerbate that feeling to one where all we see is loneliness and isolation.

If we feel unloved, we may start to feel sorry for ourselves.

During Moon opposition Neptune we will ask ourselves all of the self-pitying questions, like, "Why doesn't anybody love me?" Or, "Where's my piece of the pie?" We might have the world on a string, but on a day like today, all we can know is, "poor me."

And yes, we will bother people with our attitude, it's true. It's hard to throw a pity party and expect people to show up for it. Moon opposite Neptune isn't playing around; when you feel sad on this day, you feel unfortunate, and you insist that nobody around you wants to help.

You can't expect to receive pity if you moan and wail throughout the day for no good reason other than "I feel sad." People do care, but on a day like this, you won't notice. The only thing certain zodiac signs will see is how alone they are, which may not be true. It's a day of feeling sorry for one's self.

The three zodiac signs who feel sad about love during the Moon opposite Neptune on June 8, 2022.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It's not easy for you to cope when the Moon is opposite Neptune is in the sky, directly influencing your mood. What you feel today is sad about your life in general, but if you start thinking about the love you believe you missed out on, you fall into despair.

Sure, you've had successful love affairs, and you might even be in one right now, but you don't believe it. You don't believe that anything lasts — not where you're concerned.

That's how this transit singles you out and makes you feel like you're the hyper-sensitive one who can't deal with the world.

It's just an over-reaction gone haywire; you don't have hope. It's that simple. You play the game of life, and it's all so predictable and dull to you. That is, of course, until tomorrow rolls around with a fresh new transit to stimulate your world.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Hyper-sensitivity is what rules your day today, and it all starts with your old friend, Moon opposition Neptune. With this transit in place, you'll feel you missed out on something. You regret not being the perfect person in your love affairs; you feel sorry for yourself, wondering why you didn't get the perfect love life.

You certainly did try hard enough. But here's where your mind turns on you, as this day will have you internalizing all of your fears and doubts. You look at yourself in the mirror and do not like your image, but that's an old program!

You've already come to terms with your looks and body, and yet, today has you regressed to the days when you doubted your appearance and lacked confidence. You can't love yourself today, no matter how much you try.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Moon opposition Neptune brings out the regret in you like nobody's business. The last thing you ever wanted to feel was regret, and yet, it keeps calling you back. You will spend today going over your mistakes in love.

After all, your past mistake is why your love life is on edge today.

You chose the wrong person, and boy, oh boy, did you sign on for a life's worth of them. Your desire for success made it so that your love for this person was more of a show for others than a sincere gesture of love.

You are now involved with someone who brings you aggravation and anxiety, always and only. Moon opposition Neptune has you staring in the face of your own mistakes today, Capricorn. Take all the time you need to indulge in this bit of self-pity, but know this: tomorrow is another day, and there's always hope. Always.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.