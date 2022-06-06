The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Tuesday proves to be a day filled with challenges and difficulty as three zodiac signs struggle with rough horoscopes on June 7, 2022.

With Moon trine Uranus at play, we can expect a few upsets today, especially if we are one of the zodiac signs.

Why are these three zodiac signs set to have a rough day on Tuesday, June 7, 2022?

Because Uranus represents disorder and chaos, an influence that the more controlling zodiac signs cannot abide by.

If you are someone who craves order, then you are in for a major disappointment today, especially if you are a Leo, Libra, or Capricorn.

Moon trine Uranus is a transit that gets stuck in the mind as overthinking and paranoia.

What makes today as rough as it could be is the idea that we may think ourselves into a state of panic.

This day brings anxiety and insecurity; some of us will feel as though we do not have a handle on our lives, and this could bother us way too deeply.

If we are hyper-sensitive, this day will take advantage of that emotional state and worsen it.

There's an upside to this day. However, we will find the strength to tell someone off whom we believe needed to hear what was on our minds.

However, this will end up in feelings of regret and sadness because Moon trine Uranus may have us go a little too far overboard in our approach.

So, while we feel justified in tearing someone to pieces, we will instantly regret how we do so. Can't win today!

So hang on Leo, Libra, and Capricorn.

You're the three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You're all for bucking the system, as long as it doesn't backfire in your face. You like to play your rebel card in the safety zone. You're a soft rebel; you don't want trouble, but you don't mind rocking the boat a little.

Today, you'll attempt to rock that boat again, thinking you'll get away with it and have some fun, but that's not how Moon trine Uranus directs it.

What's going to happen to you today, June 7, 2022, is that you will say something so caustic that nobody will accept your ideas or anything you might want to say in the future.

You thought you could get away with it, and today shows you that your words have consequences; you cannot freely toss around rebellious ideas for 'having fun.'

Today is the day you learn that lesson well.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Moon trine Uranus makes you feel like people are talking about you behind your back. You won't be able to shake the feeling, and the more you wonder, the more it will drive you nuts.

What you may discover along the way is that you are feeling guilty for something, and instead of processing it as guilt, you are projecting it as victimization.

You prefer to be the 'poor, pitiful' victim because it deflects from the original reason today is so rough on you: you did something wrong, and you don't want to own up to it.

As the day goes on, nobody believes you or your pitiful condition; they will call you out as a fake, and rather than take in the brutal but constructive criticism, you will rebel against it and insist that you are a victim.

Once a victim, always a victim. Poor, poor you.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It seems you can't escape work-related offenses, and you'll never really understand why you're always the one left to clean things up. Well, that's because you're Capricorn, and your sign is often the sign that ends up being the caretaker and, well, clean-up person.

On June 7, 2022, during Moon trine Uranus, you'll again be cleaning up someone else's mess, and it will probably be the mess Leo left behind in their attempt to be rebellious.

You feel as though children surround you, and there won't be a real child in the bunch.

You've got all these adult babies nagging you and asking your advice today, and honestly, you're tired of being the babysitter. What makes this day hard on you is your sense of duty; no matter what goes on around you or how much you resent having to be there for all of it, you are responsible (and suffering) to the core.

