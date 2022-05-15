The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Blinded By Love During The Moon Opposite Mercury On May 15, 2022

Oh, how easy it is to be blinded by love, and if you haven't already experienced it in this life, do not worry — it's coming for you one way or another.

Why do people become blinded by love? Because love holds the fantasy of having all of our problems erased.

Yes, we get into the mindset that if this person is as magical and mystical as they appear to be, then they must be able to magically rid us of all our woes.

But there's a far worse scenario that can happen when we allow ourselves to be blinded by love and that's when we start to deny that another person is doing us wrong.

And that's what's in store, on May 16, during Moon opposition Mercury.

Cheating spouses get a pass during this time because those who are being cheated on can't admit that this is happening and so they let it slide because they are blinded by love.

Abusive partners get away with acts of violence because the abused are so blinded by love that they can't see what's right before their eyes.

This is a very dangerous transit, this Moon opposition Mercury, as it paves the way for wrongdoing and the acceptance of it.

There is nothing noble about being blindly in love. It doesn't make the love stronger or better; it only secures us as weak and to accept whatever comes our way, bad or good.

While we hope for good, Moon opposition Mercury puts us in the self-hating position of easily accepting the bad. Words of Wisdom: Don't let love make you into an idiot.

Here are the three zodiac signs who are blinded by love starting Monday, May 16, 2022.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Today you are going to receive some bad news, and it's going to concern you and your partner's relationship in a big way. You have heard rumors that perhaps your partner is cheating on you.

This comes as a terrible shock, but instead of considering it as something you should look into, you immediately 'shoot the messenger' as they are the ones who delivered the bad news to you.

Being that you are so blindly in love with your partner, you can't possibly accept that they'd do anything to harm you, and you'd rather turn a blind eye than face any kind of confrontation on the matter.

With Moon opposition Mercury stirring your denial up, you might just end up being a real sucker for love, if you know what I mean. Wake up, Cancer. There's no need for you to play the blind fool.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Being that you fall in love very easily, you're the prime target for blind-faith love, and during Moon opposition Mercury, you'll get to experience this firsthand.

You may be married or partnered, but you're still going to want the escape of falling in love with someone else.

And, being that you're a bit desperate, whoever shows you the first sign of positive attention is going to be the one you'll dive over a cliff for, with love and fantastical passion in your heart for them.

You do not know that you are making a huge fool of yourself, but you do want the attention that you're not getting at home when this person merely smiles at you, you'll be ready to pack your bags and leave your partner on the spot.

All you can see is what's wrong with your relationship because you are so dazzled by the attention this one person is giving you. You're so blind to the reality here that you're willing to risk your life.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

You are the person here who will defend your mate until the bitter end, no matter what they do. So, when you see this person do unthinkably horrid things, you'll chalk it off as 'the way it is, no biggie.'

You are not the person who wishes to be alone, and so, to secure your feeling of having a companion to go through life with, you'll let the person who is in your life do whatever they feel like doing, no matter how awful it is, and it IS awful.

You just don't have the strength to intervene, nor are you someone who will stand up for yourself. So, you choose to remain ignorant of their monstrousness. You are blindly in love with someone who has zero respect for both you and themselves, but you figure it's better than being alone. And misery certainly does love company, right?

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.