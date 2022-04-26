3 Zodiac Signs Whose Sneaky Link Ghosts Them During Venus Conjunct Neptune Starting April 27, 2022

"Oh what a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive." This quote, though originally thought to be one by William Shakespeare is actually by Sir William Scott, and for words as archaic as these, they fit perfectly within the context of today's slang.

Words and phrases change over time, and now, we trend phrases to suit the flavor of the day. And today's trends are ironically the same as the trends of Scott's day: if we like, we get caught. Hence, the expression 'sneaky link.'

What's a sneaky link? A sneaky link is someone we're having sexual relations with. It could be someone on the side, or someone we meet at a certain time, every week for the pleasure of simply enjoying sex with them.

A sneaky link is not about love and commitment; it's about sex. What constitutes for the 'sneaky' part is that it's usually a hook up that's planned for a certain time, and that time might be hidden from the knowledge of others.

What makes it a 'link' is that it's literally about 'linking' up with someone. Remember the Jersey Shore expression, DTF? Well, that's who your sneaky link is — the person who is DTF. A sneaky link is the person you have scheduled sex with.

And now that I've proven myself to be the oldest dud on the planet with my explanation of this cute and trendy expression, we can not only move on, but we can know that on April 27, 2022, our sneak link is going to ghost us. UGH, the nerve of them!

The 3 zodiac signs who are ghosted during Venus conjunct Neptune Starting April 27, 2022.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Let's put it this way; you wanted to have a 'no strings attached' relationship with someone, and you got it. And then, you wanted more, because the truth is, even though you'd like to protect your heart from things like love or romance, you're a softy and in the end, there's a good chance that you've fallen in love with the person you call your sneaky link. Now, that's not what they had in mind, and to them, you've broken the sacred pact.

This was supposed to be a hook up for sex, and nothing more, but there went, falling in love, in the exact way that wasn't supposed to be. Now, because it's April 27, 2022, you'll be unpleasantly surprised by Moon sextile Uranus's secret design, which is, of course, to upset your plans.

And what are your plans, Gemini? To convince your sneaky link that there's more to it than just sex. And guess how they are going to react? They're going to ghost you. Bye, bye sneaky link.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

On April 27, you will wake up knowing that today is the day you see your sneaky link for some fun times. You like this arrangement, it gives you what feels like control; you can have sex with this cute person, but not have to see them again until you're ready.

Unlike what's going on with Gemini, you, Cancer, will be the one who acts just a little too aloof for your sneaky link to handle. It seems that this person wants a little more than just a hook up from you — and that's not what you want at all.

But you've been enjoying this person so much that you don't want to let them go. Sorry, too late, they're already backing up. Today, your sneaky link is going to ghost you out of their lives. They might have thought it was all about sex, but it seems they really did want more; the kind of 'more' that you were just not able to bring to the table.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

If there's anything you love to do, it's flirt. And sometimes flirting brings with it the occasional 'next step.' Being that you're in a (loud cough) committed relationship right now, you don't want to jeopardize your life, but you do want to get together with someone, on the side, just for the sake of sharing body heat. You don't mind telling this person the truth about your already established relationship, but you aren't fond of letting them know too much.

You agree to meet for a hook up, and that's your sneaky link moment, right there. This person becomes your sneaky link and as you get closer to the day when you'll finally 'do the deed' they not only back out, for reasons you'll never find out about — they ghost you.

Yes, that's right. They shut you down everywhere on social media and block your phone number. I guess they really weren't prepared to have casual sex with someone who was in a 'committed' relationship. Whodathunkit.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.