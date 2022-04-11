The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On April 12, 2022

Your daily horoscope for April 12, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Tuesday.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Aries, it's time to get things in order.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of daily routines, and the sixth house is about tending to the little things in life.

Put yourself as a priority and don't worry about how you will manage. Instead, look at your routine as a whole and review the details.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, what do you want to do that you enjoy?

If you've been delaying your happiness, get ready to structure your life around a routine that helps you to squeeze the best life has to offer into your world.

You deserve to play and have fun. What's the point of work if you don't have a chance to enjoy the things you've earned?

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you have to negotiate sometimes, and people respect you more when you say your truth.

The Moon entering Virgo brings an analytical edge into your conversation. You can talk circles around any topic today, but that does not mean you should.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, try not to project your standards on others. You notice the fatal flaws in the company you keep and seeing them can hold you back from your happiness.

What you feel must be done in a certain way may not work with the people around you. Lean on your empathetic nature, today.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, lucky you, today can be all about stocking up on your favorite products.

The Moon entering Virgo can have you strolling down the wellness aisle of your favorite store, investigating the latest deals. If you just got your tax return, treat yourself, and splurge.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon in your sign can have you longing for perfection.

From cleaning closets to doing a good deed by dropping off your gently used clothing to the nearest donation site, you will catch the cleaning bug and want everything in order.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Libra, write positive affirmations in places where you can read them regularly.

The Moon in Virgo can have you picking apart all the things you dislike about yourself and your surroundings. But, don't go there; instead, focus on the highest good.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon, your friendship sector gives you a nudge to set high standards for yourself.

So ditch the toxic friends and find new people you love to be around; why settle for less when you deserve better?

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you may have to compromise today. Your need for freedom comes at odds with your responsibilities.

Today, you may feel tempted to lower your standards, but your ego won't let you slide because you want to stay on top of your game.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, stop procrastinating, especially if you are applying to go back to school.

Instead, fill out and submit your applications, and cross off the items on your to-do list that help you complete your responsibilities. Need to make phone calls? Today, you may get the answers you need.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, even if your health is in tip-top shape, it's a good idea to set up your will, living trust, and any inheritance matters that you have been thinking about but have not done.

It's better to prepare in advance, and helpful to do, even when you don't need it now.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, romance plays a huge role in your life today.

So even though you may long for fun and to do something playful, it's best to stick with what needs to be done to show support to your partner.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

