4 Energy Healing Modalities To Help You Heal After A Breakup & Gain Closure

Energy healing modalities like reiki and clairvoyant energy healing are powerful practices that can help you let go and move on from a past relationship — especially one that's left you feeling heartbroken and in pain.

Energy healing can help you recover from heartbreak by releasing stuck emotions like anger, grief, and sadness. It can help you remove your ex’s energy from your physical and emotional space and call your power back from theirs.

How can energy healing help you heal from a breakup?

Some energy-healing modalities can even help you clear karma you have with your ex.

Ultimately, energy healing helps restore your inner balance and connection to yourself, so you can move forward with enthusiasm and confidence. You don't want to drag any past baggage from your old relationship into a new one.

In order to move on and find your next healthy relationship, you should use energy healing to help let go of the past and find closure.

What exactly is closure and why do you need it?

The agony of a breakup can be relentless. Every moment can feel like an eternity as you try to make sense of the loss.

Your head may tell you that it is all for the best, but your heart still longs for what was. Desperate for even the slightest sliver of relief, you try to piece your life back together without that someone who was once the most important person in your life.

Although heartbreak seems to be a fact of life, it doesn’t have to be an unresolved experience. Choosing to find closure after a breakup can be one of the most empowering and loving things you can do for yourself.

Closure means completion.

It means accepting the past and accepting both your and your ex’s part in how it unfolded. Closure involves integrating the lessons offered by the relationship so that you can move forward with an open and grateful heart.

On the other hand, if you try to move on before you create closure, it may be challenging to attract a healthy relationship. For example, you may recreate a similar dynamic you had with your ex if you’re still holding unresolved grief, anger, or resentment.

Closure is not something that you can expect from your ex.

Of course, it’s terrific if you can find a way to navigate resolution together. However, more often not, our ex is not available for the kind of closure you want.

That’s why it’s so important (and empowering) to embrace responsibility for closure within yourself and engage all the support you need to close the chapter on your past relationship.

How can energy healing help you gain closure?

To understand how energy healing can help with closure, consider that energy work, also known as spiritual healing, addresses the energetic connections between your mind, body, and emotions. It seeks to foster flow and balance among all three.

When the energy within you flows freely, you experience health and well-being on all levels — physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual. You can reclaim your passion for life and move forward with confidence.

Sometimes your energy can become congested or depleted, whether from repressing an emotion or holding onto an experience. As a result, you experience dis-ease that can manifest in any number of ways.

Having difficulty letting go and finding closure from a past relationship indicates that you may be blocked energetically and could benefit from energy healing.

There are hundreds of different energy-healing modalities that you could explore. While all modalities seek to restore inner-flow and balance, their approaches and methods can differ widely. I’ve included several well-established ones here.

Here are 4 energy healing modalities to help you move on from a breakup and let go of the past.

1. Reiki.

Reiki is a spiritual and energetic-healing practice that originated in Japan. It operates on the premise that the body is innately wise and able to heal itself.

A Reiki practitioner transmits and balances the body’s energy through the specific placement of hands on or above your (fully clothed) body.

In essence, the reiki practitioner reminds your body of the natural flow of its life force energy. Once that flow is restored, the body and its energetic system can naturally clear energetic blockages and heal areas that have been depleted.

Reiki is commonly used to address physical and emotional pain, anxiety, fatigue, and depression. As stress gets released and relaxation ensues, you can further clear emotional blockages and regain your zest for life.

2. Clairvoyant energy healing.

Clairvoyant energy healing (also known as psychic or intuitive energy healing) combines the healer’s ability to perceive energy and to heal energy with intention.

I discovered this energy-healing modality many years ago when I was going through a painful breakup and wanted closure.

I worked closely with a clairvoyant energy healer for several sessions to identify and clear energetic cords and karmic agreements I had with my ex. This process made closure so much more available to me than before working with her.

A clairvoyant energy healer can also illuminate patterns of thought and belief that keep you clinging to or stuck in the past. They can help you dissolve those patterns and identify and clear emotions that continue to recycle.

Ultimately, they help you reclaim your inner balance and peace, so you are empowered to create the future that you most desire.

3. Tapping.

Tapping, or Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT), combines ancient Chinese acupressure with modern psychology. By tapping with your fingertips on specific meridian points on your body while focusing on traumatic memories and limiting beliefs, you neutralize them.

This process helps to unblock congestion and facilitate flow and balance in your energetic system. Sadness, longing, and regret that tend to linger after a breakup are released. Those once-traumatic memories and limiting beliefs begin to lose their hold.

4. Qigong.

Qigong (pronounced “chi-gong”) is an ancient Chinese movement-based meditative practice. Qigong offers a series of coordinated movements of the body along with breathing and meditation that stimulates health and spirituality.

It cultivates a healthy and balanced circulation of energy through your body. As you practice these movements, you discover which energy and thinking patterns impact your inner and outer world.

By harnessing Qi, you get unstuck from old habits, release physical pain and emotional suffering, and restore balance and vitality.

Other specific signs you could benefit from the support of energy healing modalities:

You feel emotionally raw and alone. Though you know that ending the relationship was appropriate, self-doubt creeps in and tempts you to cling to the past.

You suffer physically, including being unable to sleep, eat, or think clearly.

You feel responsible for your ex’s happiness and experience guilt for wanting to move on, or wanting something they weren’t able to share.

You have unprocessed trauma or repressed emotion. You’re afraid there’d be no end to the tears if you allowed yourself to grieve fully.

You recycle conversations and scenarios in your head, wondering "what if..." What if you’d only said or done something else, then things might have turned out differently.

You have a hard time getting your ex out of your head. You want inner peace, but can’t seem to stop thinking about them.

You harbor blame, resentment, or judgment towards yourself or your ex. You’re desperate for emotional relief and freedom.

If you’re having one or more of these experiences, energy healing can support you in getting unstuck and renewing your enthusiasm for life.

Energy healing modalities can help you find closure from a past relationship. No matter how stuck or struggling you might feel right now, there are a host of energy healers out there who could support you.

I encourage you to interview and try out different practitioners to find the most aligned with you.

Elizabeth Hunter Diamond is a professional clairvoyant, energy healer, and executive and relationship coach. If you’d like to understand how clairvoyant energy healing can help you, book a session today for a clairvoyant reading and energy healing session.

This article was originally published at Elizabeth Hunter Diamond. Reprinted with permission from the author.