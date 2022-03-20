Your daily horoscope for March 21, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Monday.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It's hard to keep certain secrets to yourself, Aries, and when the Moon is in Scorpio, your extroverted personality can put you in regret if left unmanaged. The Moon will square your ruling planet, Mars emphasizing anger or agitation.

Be careful, little Ram. A temper could be your undoing, and you'll want to be mindful of how emotions can lead you to open up when you need to be less vocal and quieter.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

When the Moon is in your sector of commitment, you feel deeply about your loved ones' partnerships, and this can manifest in your dating life your working partnership, but not always positively. So today issues you a warning, Taurus.

Be careful not to let desire or competitiveness cause you to forget how you feel when things are simple and stress-free. Items may not be easy today, but patience will help you overcome any uncomfortable situation you face.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Having too much to do can be both inspiring and exhausting.

You're dizzy from all the day's activities and falling on the couch, ready to binge-watch your favorite shows on Netflix. But, there can be a looming sense that there's too much to do and not enough time to do it.

You may push yourself too hard when you need to rest. If it can wait until tomorrow, it's better to rest, and you can get ahead start early.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

It's a romantic day where your thoughts and feelings may catch you off-guard.

You are inclined toward things related to love, and it's so easy to express how you feel when the Moon is in the sign of Scorpio. So it's a perfect day to buy a sweet greeting card or send a flirty text to someone you like just to see where things lead.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What brings you comfort and what you love to do are alluring and spark intrigue. However, you may not like to go out and be in the limelight as much as you tend to do.

Today's line in the sand gets drawn by the Moon in Scorpio when it gets challenged by Mars today. You may be experiencing a profound life change that needs you to retreat from the action today.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Deep, intimate conversations, Virgo, are what you need right now, and when you have the chance to be pulled into a chat with someone you love, it's hard to ignore how time passes by so quickly.

Try not to spoil it by focusing too much on work or the wrong things that need to be fixed. Instead, stay in the moment and allow yourself the pleasure of enjoying time with someone you love.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Some days are meant for accounting and tallying up the financials, Libra. Today, as you step into your activities, it's the perfect time for working on tax preparation, receipt organization, and paperwork.

The Moon transits your solar house of money, and what you share with others comes to light. Keep tabs on what you borrow or use that has been gifted and what you need to develop to increase your independence.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The Moon spends the day in your zodiac sign, and it's all about you and what you need. However, with Mars influencing the energy, you might find any interferences on the part of family and authority figures are disruptive.

Say how you feel when tending to your needs, and give yourself the gift of time. Try not to let the day go by giving away the time you intended to do things yourself.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Burying memories does not always work out. Trying to forget the past before you've resolved it often manifests in other areas where you cannot ignore it.

You may identify with a problem or something that can only be resolved when you confront it head-on. This is your strong suit when it comes to brutal truths, so say what you know needs to be said.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Good, deep, abiding friends are rare and hard to find.

So, when the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of friendships can draw your feelings about the closeness shared between people that is often magical and hard to define. It's so good when this happens, and it's important to cherish it.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

A lot can happen in a day when the Moon is in your career sector and speaks to Mars in your zodiac sign. An event can trigger drive and determination to do something out of the ordinary for the benefit of your workplace.

You may discover a new way of doing things that is helpful to others or sense a gift you didn't know you had within yourself.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

What motivates you to reach new heights or push yourself beyond your comfort zone?

Today's Moon encourages you to try something new and different from what you often do. Maybe take a day trip somewhere fun or go for a stroll along the boardwalk and check out shops, stores, and something fun to read.

