The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Have The Best Horoscopes On Sunday, March 27, 2022

It is no time to mince words or hold back as Mercury shifts into Aries today.

Mercury had been in docile and dreamy Pisces the past few weeks which means that you have been doing more feeling than actively doing, more thinking about what you want than having a conversation about it.

All of that is ending though.

Joining the Sun already in Aries, Mercury will be increasing your inner strength and presence over the next few weeks.

Mercury is the planet that rules your thoughts and your communication, in Aries, this creates a vibe of honestly speaking your truth without overthinking about how another would take it or even any hurt feelings that may occur.

You are going to feel as if your mind is moving more quickly than normal which will be helpful in creating a plan on what you want to accomplish next in your life.

Aries energy is powerful.

It is the start of the new astrological new year, and it holds immense leadership potential.

In the purest form, Aries is the energy of new beginnings and this is what you will be feeling fueled by as Mercury enters this zodiac sign.

It is time to speak up, to say what it is you want from life and from those in your life.

It is time to believe in yourself and stop producing excuses and instead start producing a plan.

The only way to create the life you genuinely want is to make sure you truly mean what it is you are saying because words have the power to create our reality.

The three zodiac signs who have the best horoscope today, March 27, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Just in time for you to take control of your life, Mercury shifts into Aries. This will give you the power of having your external choices (Sun) and your thoughts (Mercury) all being laser-focused on a particular goal. For you, there are many shifts coming down the line, some that have even begun already.

Whether they are in your career, life, or romantic relationships it is all about you speaking your truth and having the actions lined up behind it.

It has felt like since the beginning of the year you were headed somewhere that you were still trying to get your head around, but now things have changed, and it seems like the universe is easing up on that brake you felt was on.

Now is the time for you to seize this energy and take control of your life. Whether you wanted to be the one to be making these life-changing decisions or not, it is in your court now. You have the option of continuing to let others direct your sails or for you to be the one to take charge.

Do not worry about whether you are right or wrong in this instance, just go with the first thought you have and let everything else play out after. Now is the time to trust yourself explicitly.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

With you going through such a deep dive into your past and reflecting on your current life and relationships, today’s Mercury in Aries means that you are going to finally find the words that you have been struggling to say.

As a zodiac sign that likes to keep your options open, it is often challenging to pin something down to a solid yes or no. Even if it is a job or relationship, it can take you a while to feel confident or decisive enough to feel confident in speaking up one way or another.

After having gone through a particularly trying period recently, today’s shift brings in the energy that you have been needing.

With the moon currently in your sign, there should especially be some clarity and action taken around your emotions and feelings.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

There has been a theme around not knowing how you have been feeling or even knowing why, but today’s shift brings in some much-needed clarity for you to finally understand.

Once you are set in that though, remembering you know is only part of it, the next is being able to have conversations about it. You deserve clarity in your life which begins with you making the choice to restore it.

3. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

After feeling like the ground may have opened revealing a completely different reality than you had thought existed, now is the time when you can start to expect more certainty about what step to focus on next.

Uranus in your zodiac sign is sending quakes through your life upsetting the status quo and forcing change around every corner.

Part of this is for you to be able to discover what true stability is but the other is to upset the structures that were in place so that better ones can be built.

This is all a slow process. But you able to stand up for what you want, taking a stand and speaking up so that you have a hand in creating this new chapter is essential for you.

Stubbornness is being inflexible to change while being an advocate for yourself is having the conversations that you need so that you can be the creator of the change. Do not let other people color the choices that you are making now, especially because this chapter is called it is all about you.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.