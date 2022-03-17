3 Zodiac Signs Who Have A Rough Horoscope On March 18, 2022

What we have ahead of us on Friday, March 18, 2022, is a truly dark day, and we're not referring to the weather. This day has a special place for us, and that place is located deep inside our mind, where we do our most intense fantasizing, as well as our most imaginative negative thinking. In other words, if you've been thinking dark thoughts, today will amplify them, and for some, that could actually be dangerous.

This is a very good day to stay vigilant and strong. If there ever were a time to self-protect from one's own self, today is that day.

And why? Because on Friday we have two transits that are related to Pluto, and Pluto is the planet that inspires the worst in us. We have Moon trine Pluto and Sun sextile Pluto — both transits are set up to play with our memories, our paranoias and our suspicions. And to top it all off, we will be suffering from self-doubt through it all, and that's where the real problem lies.

So, today is the day where you bring back your meditation practice, or your yoga. Today is the day where you do your affirmations and intend for all things positive. We all have to do our best to not sink into the mire that the Pluto transits lay before us.

Personal, mental strength and emotional stability are our saviors today because something 'out there' would love to see us crash and fall.

The three zodiac signs who have tough horoscopes ahead on Friday, March 18, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

When times get dark for you, you become a part of the darkness, and while that sounds mysterious and perhaps even powerful, it's more along the lines of you losing yourself in anger.

Something will go wrong today, Aries, but it won't be too serious. However, that's not how you'll take it.

Instead of letting it go, you will decide throwing a tantrum is the way to handle your emotional turmoil, and because you'll be called out on your behavior, you'll be even more offended, which will cause even more hostility and anger towards the world and whomever is unfortunate enough to step into your crosshairs.

Pluto is playing you like a ping pong ball, and the only way you know how to deal with misplaced emotions is by lashing out at anyone who gets in your way.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You have to be especially careful today, Leo, as this is the kind of day that pulls no punches; it goes straight for the heart. This means that something is going to be interpreted by you that will go the wrong way. What you hear may not necessarily be what was said, but because Moon trine Pluto and Sun sextile Pluto are looming above, you'll only hear bad things.

What's important for you to know is that whatever you hear, Leo — it doesn't matter.

You needn't plummet into the pits of despair, though that may be what you want do on this day. You have to weigh the value of the things that upset you. If you are able to stand back and just witness what's going on, you may be able to get a grasp on its lightweight meaning.

Do not take things too, too seriously today, trust us. That's for your own protection.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

There have been moments in your life where all you do is sit around and weep over your mistakes and bad choices. Well, join the club, Capricorn — we all to this, but it's important for you to pull back and not take it too far, today.

The Pluto transits can be harsh, especially for a Capricorn, and you don't want to sink into the feeling that all life has ever been for you is a tease, and you're tired of being teased.

For someone who tries as hard as you, today will be hard to endure, simply because you'll feel as though all your efforts — in work as well as in love — are in vain. Today you feel useless, futile, but do yourself a favor and indulge in these thoughts for only a short while.

Making yourself into the bad guy who deserves only pain is not a good choice for the day. You are so much better than that, Capricorn, and things will get better.

Ruby Miranda is an interpreter of I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.