It's not a very welcome idea to think that as soon as we start this new month of April out, we'll automatically be hit with rough days, but c'est la vie. That's life. We win some and we lose some and while this day may not be a total loss, certain signs of the zodiac will be dragging themselves to higher ground, with the hope of detaching themselves from all the troubles that surround them.

In love, we'll be head over heels — that's because Moon sextile Venus wants us to feel the joy and thrill of romance.

Unfortunately — and you knew that was coming — the thrills will be short-lived as Moon square Pluto ignites the worst part of our imaginations, letting us feel more paranoid and insecure about that love than actually thrilled by it.

With the Moon in Taurus, we'll want to stand our ground; if we are crossed, we will fight back, and if we wish to stay at home, in bed, doing nothing, we'll fight for that as well.

The one thing we can really put money on is that, because we also have Sun conjunct Mercury to influence our every move, we'll be saying all the wrong things at the wrong time.

So, if staying in bed is what we want to do on this day, don't bother trying to explain why to whoever wants you to get up. If you speak, prepare for an argument.

It's just that kind of day. Sun conjunction Mercury will lead the pack when it comes to annoying, non-communicative transits, and we will find that it's best to just sit this one out. Or, lay in bed, as it goes.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Horoscope On April 2, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Today is about the waiting game. You are waiting on something financial, and you are waiting on a person to deliver some important news. Two totally unrelated topics and yet, both topics have you fully engaged and going nowhere fast.

You need to receive something in order to move forward with some plan of yours, and you feel like it's becoming quite unfair; you think you've been left out, and whether it's by accident or intentionally, you're not liking this at all.

You need this money and you worked hard for it, so, where the heck is it?

As for the person you're waiting on, they will not show up or call. You might even start laughing at how weird the day is for you, simply because what else can you do but laugh? If you don't laugh, you'll cry yourself into a state of misery, so why bother?

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

This is the day when you are called upon to show off your greatest attributes, wisdom, and experience. You are a highly respected person and people in your life see you as some kind of great guru — the person who knows just what to do at the right time. You will be asked to come through with some magical task — something only you know how to do, and what will happen?

You won't be able to do what is asked of you, and that is because you came in unprepared.

The lesson you'll be receiving today, thanks to the aggressive transits, is that you shouldn't rest on your laurels. You need to actively pursue updated information. You have a great reputation, but somewhere along the lines, you got lazy. Today, that laziness will be spotted and called out.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You want this day to be fabulous, but you are stuck in Moon square Pluto, and it's making you feel like poop. You have so many plans set aside for this day, but your attitude is so ornery and disgraceful that you can't help but self-sabotage.

You are so in your own way on April 2, that it might be best to drop out of your plans and reassess what needs to be done — tomorrow.

Today is a day filled with schadenfreude. In other words, you will be feeling glee over the failings of friends, and joy at the idea that they are perhaps not happy.

What the heck is wrong with you? Do yourself a favor, Scorpio — stop concentrating on what's wrong with everyone else and start working on your own yourself. You're smart, but your mean, and meanness really doesn't have a place in anyone's life.

