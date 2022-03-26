3 Zodiac Signs Who Have A Rough Horoscope On March 27, 2022

On this day we have Mercury entering the sign of Aries, which should give us an edge in communication — especially if today is about getting one's point across in business.

This is a fairly powerful coupling, and it can be as harsh as it is strong.

Success is almost guaranteed, however, the way we go about reaching that goal may be less than charming.

With Moon square Uranus adding to the noise, we can pretty much assume that this day for some will be about pushing our way to the 'head of the class' so to speak.

Like it or not, we will bully our way to the top, if necessary.

And no one will be using their hands on this day, not when our mouths will be spewing as many verbal assaults as Mercury in Aries allows us. A day of success? Yes. A day of merciless efforts? Yes.

The three zodiac signs with tough horoscopes on Sunday, March 27, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What you have in mind today are success and progress. You have a clear picture in your head of exactly what you want and need to be done, and even though it's the weekend, you're all work and no play.

You engage others with your ideas, and should they even slightly disagree, you will have none of it.

You're a bit pushier than usual today, especially because you're trying to involve people in your dreams and schemes on their time off — as if they have nothing better to do than climb on board to help you manifest your dreams.

Hold that thought, Aries, and proceed with your plans...tomorrow, when people are more in the headspace for work.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Every now and then, you feel violent. It's not a point of pride for you, and you don't like to think of yourself as someone who would physically harm another — but that doesn't mean you don't think about it.

This is very true for you, Gemini; inside your mind, you're a bit of an assassin. Today is going to bring out that hardcore judge in you, and you'll be executing people left and right in your head.

Oh, they might just see a scowl on your face as they laugh and pass you by, but this day isn't going to feel right to you; you feel disrespected and all you can see is the need for vengeance.

Your ego was bruised, and rather than work it out calmly, you take to violent fantasies. Whatever works for you, Gemini.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The day begins and ends in heavy resentment, Virgo. With Mercury in Aries, you don't even stand a chance at feeling good today.

Whatever got your goat on this day is going to turn you into an ungrateful beast of a person.

You are no fun to be with, and all you can do is pass judgment on friends, loved ones, and co-workers. What's really going on is jealousy, and you never did well with that.

You feel resentful that others are paid more than you, and that they seemingly have more opportunities than you. On this day, you feel as though everything is against you and that nothing is fair.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.