3 Zodiac Signs Who Get Over Their Ex During The Moon Trine Uranus On March 25, 2022

Getting over an ex is difficult, and closure is needed.

Harboring resentment, feeling connected to someone who you are no longer with is not difficult for all zodiac signs, but no more. Today, 3 zodiac signs get over an ex thanks to the Moon trine Uranus transit.

If there's one thing that Moon trine Uranus affords us, it's insight.

What we might not have been open to at one point, now feels clear and easy to approach.

This transit allows us clarity and decisiveness. If we have been licking our wounds over a broken heart, then it will be during Moon trine Uranus that we make the firm decision to heal.

Suddenly, things make sense, and there's a good chance that those who have suffered heartache in silence, will experience that moment in time where everything is now in proper perspective.

Heartache is no longer heartache; it's a memory of a past situation that ended in pain.

But it is no longer active; it's a memory, and that is what closure is all about.

We don't always get what we want in love, but that doesn't mean we have to religiously celebrate our pain day in and day out.

Yes, there is a time to mourn the loss of a relationship, but that certainly doesn't mean 'in perpetuity'.

Closure is here, and for these 3 zodiac signs, they are absolutely ready to get over their ex starting March 25, 2022.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You've had a long-standing argument/war going on with someone you once loved and the more time that goes by, the worse it gets for you, emotionally.

You really want to be free of this person, and even though they aren't exactly present in your life, the thought of them lives inside your mind almost constantly.

Use the power of Moon trine Uranus to extricate yourself from this person.

Remember this, Gemini: they do not think of you, so why bother obsessing over them so much?

You give away all of your power, and now it's time for you to step aside and let things go. The closure you seek is up to you.

Should you pass this opportunity by, you will be right back where you started. Let this person go, Gemini.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You talk to yourself all day long, and all of your conversations are with the imaginary version of the person whom you feel did you wrong.

You like to tell them off and explain your actions, but not to their face; only to yourself.

Now, after way too much time spent talking to yourself, you feel like you've given away way too much of your time.

You'd rather poke yourself in the eye with a French fry than actually speak to this person's face to face, and if that's going to be the case, then it's really up to you to call it when you think it can go no further.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

Either you close the door on this anger-fest that you keep alive, or you spend the rest of your life talking to yourself. Your call.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You don't know what to do. You feel stuck in your relationship, yet there is no way in hell that you're going to end it.

You've come this far and the last thing you want is to fail. Still, there's nothing there.

Moon trine Uranus amps up your belief that this relationship has gone to seed and that there's nothing left to uplift.

So, you can't leave, yet you can't feel anything more than angst and grief. This is the time for a serious conversation.

Do yourself a solid by communicating your thoughts about your heartache and bad feeling with the idea of perhaps making good on all of it, by...trying.

If you can't accept that you need to try harder in this relationship, then you must accept that from this moment on, this 'romance' is closed down.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.