3 Zodiac Signs Who Have A Rough Horoscope On March 24, 2022

Challenges happen whenever tough transits take place, and it affects certain zodiac signs in a way that makes their own lives turbulent and rocky.

On March 24, 2022, the Moon will square Saturn is what will be at the heart of today's rough feel, and for a few of us here, this could look like restriction, lack of freedom, and a general feeling of hopelessness.

We want to accomplish on this day, and yet we will be continuously reminded of our limitations.

It's as if we bring brilliance to the table and everyone there deems our presentation as worthless.

On this day, people will simply be unable to recognize our greatness, and that will feel immensely frustrating.

Moon square Saturn is temporary but degrading. It's the kind of day where we feel it might be best to withdraw from social contact, as the main problem with the day is...people.

When you have so much going on, it's a lot.

So, be forewarned, that's why these 3 zodiac signs will have a rough horoscope on March 24, 2022.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The way you'll be most affected by the Moon square Saturn is in how you perceive your own actions, meaning, you are going to be the one who doubts yourself. You've tried so hard to improve on what you thought were your faults or downfalls and today, you're not so convinced that you've grown at all.

It's a day filled with self put-downs, and you hate days like this.

Yesterday you might have believed in yourself, down to the bone, and yet, today all you can see is your lack of worth.

This isn't like you, and you recognize that too — but you can't seem to get out of this strange funk. You will, but as of today, all you will see are your own limitations.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

This is one of those days where you really feel the duality of being a Gemini. With Moon square Saturn as your guiding light today, you'll identify more with everything you find ugly in yourself, rather than all the beauty you've tried so hard to believe in.

Your personal attitude will spill over into the lives of others and they might take you up on your belief, confirming that you really are worthless. Of course, this is all a perception in your mind and far from the truth. But you can't get past it today.

Moon square Saturn enhances any and all thoughts of being less than what is required. Today is for depression and self-doubt. Tomorrow you'll find relief, do not worry, Gemini.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

It appears that every effort you make today is second-guessed by someone you need the approval of. It's as if this person wants you to feel bad, and because the Moon squares Saturn works the nerves of just about everyone, you'll be feeling radically impotent on this day.

You know what you're worth, and you know what you are capable of, and at times, you recognize that you really are excellent and amazing — except on this day, the person whom you need to see things your way will not only see things differently, but they'll pin you as the one who is ruining everything.

The weight will fall on your shoulders, and because this other person stands firmly against your efforts, nothing will serve to further.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.