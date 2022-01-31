While there are always plenty of events that we might be able to call 'cosmic interference', what's really going to get some of us on February 1, 2022, is the transit known as Moon conjunction Saturn.

With both our Moon and Saturn in Aquarius, we are on our way to a day filled with laziness, fatigue, stubbornness, and inhibition.

Tuesday, February 1, 2022, will be a rough day for several zodaic signs because we will feel conflict at home as well as in the workplace.

We might be condemned by others if we so much as express the desire to be left alone; it's the kind of day where we ask for so very little, and our wish gets translated into the kind of thing where everyone around us makes us out to be prima donnas. All we want is to stew in our own self-pitying juices...is that too much to ask? Apparently, yes.

Moon conjunction Saturn causes feelings of depression and alienation. We may take things the wrong way and get lost in our heads because someone disagreed with us. On a day like this, it's best to keep to one's self and say as little as humanly possible.

3 zodiac signs who will have a rough day on February 1, 2022:

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Because of your natural sway towards the home and the comforts that come with it, you'll be feeling particularly vulnerable on this day, as 'home' will be the last thing you'll be able to think about. You really just want to get into bed and spend the day there, but that's not how life works, is it?

No break for you! Not today, at least. Because you won't be able to feel comfortable until you do get into bed on this night, you'll feel out of control and manipulated.

You don't like the fact that you're suddenly 'needed' to do something that you don't care about, and yet, you'll get the call, you'll do what's needed, you'll resent it all the way and you'll regret being involved. And then, you'll go to sleep and wake up to a brand new, promising day.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Nothing's going to get you to move today, in fact, you might just end up starting a fight with someone who insists you do something their way.

You feel dark, removed, AND you don't want to be social or even a part of whatever it is that so desperately needs you involved. It's not that you feel lazy, it's that you feel disinterested and isolated on this day, and you prefer it that way.

At least for the duration of the day. You know yourself well, Scorpio, which means you know that if you're in a bad mood (we're talking FOUL) then you can't be good for anyone else.

You'd rather just work it out on your own without having to answer to all these ninnies who feel insisting that you do things their way.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

It's the New Moon today and what are you going to do with it? You're going to affirm your negative feelings by wallowing in them.

You know fully well that you should be paying attention to all that is positive in your life as there is much, but on this day, you'd rather just stew. Moon conjunction Saturn is making you feel like you're not good enough for just about anything.

You keep this to yourself as a dirty little secret, but you're only hurting yourself by holding on to these kinds of thoughts. Don't let yourself feel lonelier than necessary. You could sway towards the dark, if you don't shine a light on your feelings, Aquarius. Nothing, I mean NOTHING is as bad as you think it is, today.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.