Sometimes, all we need is a little nudge from the cosmic forces to assist us in ending something that desperately needs ending.

And, for three zodiac signs who end toxic friendships starting January 28 - 29, 2022, Venus at a critical degree brings things to a place where an ending can no longer be ignored.

Fortunately, today we have the brilliant and efficient transit known as Venus at a critical degree in Capricorn. What's this transit going to do for us? It's going to help us get to the point.

And the point is? To expedite the ending of a friendship that has gone toxic. We all know this feeling, it's somewhat inescapable.

Anyone who's been on Earth long enough to have had friends knows that not all friendships are a walk in the park some become a nightmare walk through the toxic wastelands of time.

That friend who needs to criticize you for everything you do? They're out. That friend who is so passive-aggressive that it's obvious? Good-bye. That buddy of yours who never pays you back? See ya later, con artist.

3 Zodiac Signs Who End Toxic Friendships During Venus At A Critical Degree In Capricorn, January 28 - 29, 2022:

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Thanks to Venus at a critical degree in Capricorn, you'll come to terms with the idea that you really can't stand a certain person in your life and that YEAH it might be time to say Ciao Bella to that person, and pronto.

What you thought was just your own irritation towards that person has now blossomed into a full-on resentment; the truth is that this person is a social vampire, a sucker of energy and time, and you are no longer in the mood to be their host.

What did you ever see in them to begin with? Maybe you just felt sorry for them and took them under your wing, but now, it feels like your entire life is polluted by their insensitivity. Time to say good-bye.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Before you go and write this toxic friend of yours a letter declaring that they are 'dead to you', think twice. Yes, it's true. This person really isn't good for you, but you are also responsible for your part in the game of toxicity. You dished it out just as much as they did.

What is best is if you take responsibility for your part, and then, end the relationship without fanfare or threat.

Be the one who takes the higher road; don't end this trash relationship on a sour note that ends up with both of you wanting vengeance and justice.

Venus at a critical degree in Capricorn gives you the insight to recognize what went wrong. Don't make it worse, Leo.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Finally, you've come to realize that there's one person in your life — a friend — who is not only NOT a friend, but they're a user.

They use your time, your money, and they take your friends from you and claim them as their own, and if the opportunity came up where they needed to come to your rescue, they wouldn't come.

They are only interested in what you have to give them, and they have no clue as to how to even try to be a good friend to you, in return.

Venus at a critical degree in Capricorn acts like a magnifying glass for you, and it allows you to see just how much you've been duped by this person. Now do yourself a favor and show them the door.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.