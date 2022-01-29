With Sun Square Uranus as our anti-cheer leader and Moon conjunction Pluto as our rebel commander, we should be in for a day that might be best set on the Death Star.

Get your Darth Vadar cosplay, because today's mission is going to be an interstellar invasion of sorts.

While we're there, shut down your circuits before Moon conjunction Mercury shuts it all down for you, because today we're going to see communications go down, along with passive-aggressive behavior and a general feeling of suspicion and doubt.

Our only help today comes in the form of the Waning Moon in Capricorn, which will have us remembering that days like this are few, and that tomorrow will no doubt have us back on our feet, posturing and posing like Storm Troopers.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On January 30, 2022:

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What your main problem is today, Libra is your impulsive nature getting in the way of your actual production.

You want to achieve things and you are overly enthusiastic about this. While that's generally a good thing, your enthusiasm borders on obsession, and soon that may turn into pushiness and impatience with others.

You're basically in everybody's way today, and while they may forgive it at first, by mid-day you'll be the one everyone wants to avoid.

You go from 'the person with the great ideas' to 'the person who won't shut up about their great ideas...' See what I mean?

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Now, you're just plain old scary today, Scorpio. You have it in your mind that you're the only person capable of achieving some task that lies before you, and because of that dark Pluto energy, you'll go on an all-out insult session, putting down everyone around you.

You're no longer that person who wishes to guide and help out — nope, now because of the transits going on today, you are the meanie.

The bully. The one no one wants to go near because they feel you are unstable and off base. Let's just talk straight facts: Today, you are Darth Vadar.

Pisces

(June 21 - July 22)

And then there's you, Cancer; you, who has all the loving dreams and beautiful ideas in your heart and mind, and you, who has absolutely zero luck today.

On this day, you're going to have to let go of some of that peppy attitude. You can do your affirmations and chant your Law of Attraction phrases 'til the cows come home, but you are still in the presence of way too much Pluto energy, and no matter how sweet and kind you present yourself to be today, you'll be knocked down and tempted into becoming a sour puss.

That's right, a sour puss. Haven't heard that expression in a while? Get to know it, Cancer, because that's where you're headed today.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.