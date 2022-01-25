3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On January 26, 2022

Today’s astrology brings us the opportunity to dream, to get in touch with our deepest desires, and then to share those through meaningful conversations.

The Scorpio Moon is the perfect addition to the three transits that it makes today helping us go deep within ourselves so that we can then do that with others in our life.

The Moon forms a midmorning trine to Neptune casting a spell of hope and possibility as we’re encouraged to surrender to our dreams.

These will be about our ideal life, job, relationship, and even version of ourselves.

This will set the tone for the majority of the day until evening when the Moon sextiles Pluto first and then Mercury.

Both of these transits work together allowing us to get in touch with what we’ve previously repressed or hidden from within ourselves and then to open up and have a conversation with those that affect our lives.

This might include our feelings, what we want from life, or even how we’ve truly been affected by choices that others have made.

All of this is happening while the Venus Uranus trine still activates changes in our romantic lives.

But changes in our lives and relationships don’t happen without there being a change in how we feel, and this is the importance of these transits for us today.

By Moon trine Neptune encouraging us to dream we will spend most of the day thinking about how we’d want things if anything was possible so that by the time the Moon sextiles Pluto and Mercury, we will be in the space to acknowledge our truth and then have conversations that will impact us and our lives moving forward.

It’s a powerful day, one that is part of the revelations that Venus turning direct in a few days will bring and which will help us get one step closer to the life that we are meant to live.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day January 26, 2022

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

With the Moon in your sign forming all three powerful transits today it will be an intense day for manifestation. Lately, it likely has been hard to feel hopeful or even feel like you can dream about what kind of life or even love that you would like to have one day.

It’s been as if reality has been so clear it’s been hard to believe that anything else could be different or even better. The majority of the day will feel like a welcome relief. The energy will be lighter, and you’ll be able to retreat into your dreams and fantasies over what you would like to manifest for yourself.

While it can be about any part of life, given Venus is still Rx and the Nodes just changed zodiac signs with Taurus activating your seventh house of relationships it’s likely that many of your thoughts will be centered on relationships. Later in the day the Moon sextile Pluto may bring about your deep truths.

Not just about what you want but also about the decisions you’ve been making and if they contradict that while the sextile to Mercury will open up either the desire to journal or to have some important conversations. Today remember that no matter how things look right now, you can still make all of your dreams come true.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

As a Pisces your ability to sink into the dreams and fantasies that your ruler Neptune represents means that you can feel most like yourself. There is no other sign in the zodiac that dreams like you do or that needs that ability to be able to feel alive and even centered in life.

With the Moon Neptune trine early in the day, you’ll find that you’re returning to more hopeful thoughts likely centering around your romantic life or even a particular relationship. If things have felt especially stressful for the past month under Venus Rx, this is a time when you will be feeling hopeful that things will actually be able to be resolved and even work better than you could have dreamed.

The thing is though that in order to have them come true, you need to speak up about what you truly desire and need. The evening transits will allow you to open in ways that you haven’t felt safe for some time and to help you take the steps you need to actually make those dreams a reality.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

It won’t be without challenges as you’ll also be having conversations about the deep truths of others, especially a partner, but with the Uranus Venus trine helping to support changes it’s truly a time when anything becomes possible.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

While it’s no longer your zodiac season with so many planets still working their way through your sign, it’s a powerful time for you to gain some deeper reflections about your life and even yourself.

While the Moon forms that positive trine to Neptune earlier in the day you may not get the benefits that others do so the first half of the day could feel like everyone around you is seeing things better than they actually are. This is because of the rose-colored glasses that Neptune is famous for wearing.

But the two transits at the end of the day will be especially powerful for you as both Pluto and Mercury are in your sign. This means that you will be given the ability to discover some deep truths and desires that you’ve likely repressed. This could have to do with what you truly want for your life, what kind of partner you need, and even things that you’d like to experience and accomplish in life.

Part of this though is to accept your truth and not question or continue to deny it. This will open up the possibility to talk this over with those in your life it affects. Try to allow yourself to believe in a best possible outcome and to believe that you actually do deserve to have every desire fulfilled no matter how impossible it may first seem.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.