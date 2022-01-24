There is a very good reason that some of us might not have the most optimum day today, and that is because we have run into a few complex transits, namely the Moon opposite Uranus and Moon Square Saturn.

These two transits push and pull at us. We'll feel like we're being teased. As soon as we make sense of something, contradicting news will come in to alter our original opinion.

We also have Moon trine Jupiter underlying the entire operation, which means that while we feel like the floor is falling out beneath us, we won't stop thinking about how we got there, and how it's all our fault.

So, Saturn brings the guilt and the conformity, while Uranus makes us want to rebel against everything we feel. It's like we just can't make progress on this day.

We want to achieve, but we can't, and so, if we are one of the three signs of the Zodiac that will take this day the hardest, we'll end up sitting around in pure frustration.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On January 25, 2022

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

It's not going to be your best day, mainly because you're not going to feel comfortable with anything you do and you won't feel decisive enough to choose something else.

You'll feel like you're a prisoner of your own mind during this time, and it might be advisable for you to hold off on any big plans or major work-related endeavors.

Yes, go to work, but no, do not start something new. If you happen to share something with a friend, expect them to disagree or propose something entirely alien to you as an alternative.

Honestly, today is not about getting your way, so the more you detach from needing a predictable outcome, the better off you'll be.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

This is more than likely the day where it's best for you to back off, simply because you'll notice that you're not in the right mind for taking anything too seriously.

You are in a self-pitying mood, and that's fine and dandy as long as you don't overdo it, or make someone pay for your foul mood.

You will get no support today from friends, and even your self-pity will be deemed unappealing to those in your immediate circle.

In other words, no one wants to play "let's pay attention to Scorpio'' today, and while this will infuriate you, it's probably better off for you to be left alone.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You are someone who likes to be left alone to make your own decisions. This day will have you very involved in certain inescapable plans where you not only have to show up for someone else, you have to take care of them.

This is not what you wanted to do today, and yet, familial obligations require your sober attendance. You will be feeling very pressured on this day and you will want to rebel, but you can't, which frustrates you even further.

Your best bet at finding peace on this day is to accept that you are being called to duty and that this will not last forever. It's just another day in the life, and you can do it, Aquarius.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.