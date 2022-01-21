What's in store for today, and what should the three zodiac signs who will have a rough day experience on January 22, 2022?

Well, we have our Moon in Libra, which could technically be our saving grace, and we also have Moon trine Pluto and Moon square Mars, which, when put together basically spell trouble with a capital T.

Because we're also blessed with Moon trine Mercury, we will be trying very hard to get our point across to some folks whom we need to convince of our plans. There will be many opposing viewpoints on this day, and some attitudes will flare towards the highly dramatic, and possibly unnecessarily hostile.

There will be a real need for balance on this day, as it will feel as though everything is about to topple over. It may not go that far, but the day won't be over until everyone is content, which implies that the roughness of this particular day may continue on tomorrow.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On January 22, 2022

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Your intention for the day is to get through it with as few hitches as possible. You're on the right track today, Gemini, and you mean to get things done. What makes this day rough is that for every move you make, there's someone or something else to prevent you from success.

At first, you'll take it in stride. The Moon in Libra gives you perspective. This BS day is nothing you can't handle. Until, of course, it starts growing more and more insane nothing is easy today.

You try, you put in your best effort, and boom, it gets blocked. You still try to maintain an even keel, but by evening, you'll know that nothing is working today so you might as well pack it in.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Because your mood is so good today, your disappointments will be even greater. You really wanted this day to go well, and you figured that if you made the effort, how could it go wrong?

Well, you are on the right track, and you will rise above 'most' of the difficulties on this day, but unfortunately, you'll also be dragged down into someone else's drama, and that's where it all starts plummeting.

You'll resent this person for taking you down a notch, as you intended to have this day go swimmingly well, but you won't be able to avoid sinking into their personal theatrical mania. You got involved, and that was your first wrong move.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Get ready to blow money in all the wrong ways. This is the day things go wrong, and where you order something online and get charged twice.

This is the day where you receive something you ordered and it's the wrong item, or it doesn't fit, or it's just broken and they want you to do the dance of the return-to-post-office routine. What will this lead to? More spending.

To stave off the frustration, you'll probably be online doing even more senseless buying. Tech has you in its snare today, Scorpio, and you're going to be reduced to a mindless spender of hard-earned money...simply because you can and on some ridiculous level. It feels good.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.