With the Sun entering Aquarius and the Moon opposite Saturn, we should see a day that brings both clarity and confusion.

Depending on what your zodiac sign is, you may feel the effects of these transits very strongly. And while this day doesn't seem to look particularly upsetting, it may end up as a day where things just don't go right. Not necessarily 'wrong' but it's just not right.

While Aquarius energy works on our self-reliance and ability to take risks and make our own choices, the disruptive energy of a transit like Moon opposite Saturn will have us doubting ourselves, which is a straight-up contradiction to that Aquarius optimism.

For some, this day may manifest as simply not being able to get it right or to feel 'off' about something. We may get into a disagreement with someone who, no matter how we try, cannot grasp the point of what we are saying. This day provides little annoyances, but nothing too overblown.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On January 19, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You've got a rough day ahead of you today because you are someone who really and truly wants to be understood, and you rarely have the patience to explain yourself in a way that takes into consideration the other person's ability to understand.

You naturally assume everyone can read your mind, and because this has tones of narcissism, the Saturn energy makes it even worse. You will be frustrated by the reactions of those around you, but you won't look to yourself as part of the problem. If you do, you'll find that the day goes a lot easier for you, Aries.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You'd love to grab hold of that optimistic Aquarius energy, but that dang Saturn keeps getting in the way.

This is the day where you wake up in a great mood, and slowly but surely find out that you're either not feeling well, or your personal space doesn't 'feel' right, or even something as little as you get stuck on a thought that won't leave your mind.

You want to progress today, but you are too obsessed with something that, if you continue to dwell on, will bring you anxiety.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You'll grab on to this day with joy and gusto, only to find that nobody else around you is as 'into it' as you and that they seem to serve as a real drag on your psyche.

Your enthusiasm is not met by people who want to get on your positivity train; in fact, it's quite the opposite.

You come up with high-powered ideas that you believe will ignite the spark of life in everyone you know, and all you get in return are complaints, lazy attitudes, and disinterest. What a drag!



Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda