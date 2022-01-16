3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On January 17, 2022

There are a few good reasons why this day may end up being a little rough around the edges for certain signs of the Zodiac, and that is because today we have Moon trine Neptune, Moon opposite Pluto, and a Full Moon in Cancer.

That's a lot of conflicting energy, with a lot of power behind it.

One thing that may come up for folks today is weakness. The kind of weakness that shows us that we can't resist that which is not good for us, or the kind of unstable character that lets us be guided by our worst habits, addictions, or destructive tendencies.

Moon opposite Pluto is a butt-kicker disguised as a pleasure-giver. It will fool us into thinking we are doing the right thing by ourselves when all we're doing is self-destructing.

Moon trine Neptune will have us believing our own lies, as well, which will make 'snapping out of it' even more difficult. If a person is prone to sulky behavior or self-doubt, this transit will add fuel to that fire.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On January 17, 2022:

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Because of the Full Moon in Cancer, you are going to feel exceptionally moody today, and we all know how that goes. Your moodiness turns into snappiness, and before you know it, you're tossing insults and degrading words at people, simply because you can.

This day brings out your arrogant side and creates an environment around you that is both self-destructive and willfully destructive towards others. As the Moon enters Leo on this evening, you may find that you're feeling creative, but your creativity will swing towards the negative and you may find yourself setting someone else up for a fall.

You're not a nice person today, Leo, but saying it is so doesn't make it right.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You'll be visited by some of the old familiar addictions during this day, and for the first time in a very long time, you'll be tempted. Now, this is where you need to get a grip; you pride yourself on your ability to abstain, yet today, your willpower will feel like it's faltering.

Because of Moon opposition Pluto, you will find a diversion so that you can spare yourself the humiliation of going off your strict routine, and that may end up weakening your immune system.

Because your mind will be going a mile a minute today, you'll need to find time to relax. Concentrate more on your health today, Capricorn, and less on all that leads you into temptation.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Your presence will be required somewhere today and you simply won't be able to attend. You either don't feel well, or you're just not up for the public scrutiny of whatever is going on, it's going to keep you rooted at home where you can deal with your personal issues by yourself.

You will be emotionally overwrought today and incapable of functioning in your normal manner. There is no serious threat here, but there is a moodiness problem that needs to be overcome. This is truly the day for bringing in a spiritual practice like Hatha Yoga or deep-breathing meditation. You will feel better as the night falls.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda