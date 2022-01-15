3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Turns Cold During Mercury Conjunct Saturn Starting January 16 - 18, 2022

This new transit, Mercury conjunct Saturn, gives way to much negative thinking.

This is the time where many folks give in to depression and even self-destructive behavior.

We may become hard to deal with, passive-aggressive, or just plain argumentative. It's not even that we want to argue, it's that we can't help ourselves; we look for trouble and we won't be satisfied until we find some.

These are also the days where we can't muster up any kind of warmth for the people in our lives whom we claim to love. We might end up snapping harshly at our partners, who mean us no ill will; we're simply in that kind of mood and if we happen to come across as cold, well, then that's just the way it is.

Mercury conjunct Saturn affects certain zodiac signs in different ways. Some folks become hostile, while others just shut down, leaving their partner to figure out what's going on, on their own. If we let this attitude go too far, we may end up freezing our partner out of the relationship altogether.

Zodiac Signs Whose Love Turns Cold During Mercury Conjunct Saturn Starting January 16 - 18, 2022

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You might not even intend to be as cold as you're coming across as, but you also do not care. Your feeling is that another's perception of your behavior is not your responsibility, and if your partner thinks you're cold, then basically, that's their problem to deal with.

You aren't up for holding anyone's hand, and you feel little to no sympathy for just about anyone during Mercury conjunct Saturn. You've got enough on your plate and you expect your partner to come through with their own responsibilities without you having to babysit.

If you fling an insult their way, you can expect to hurt their feelings, but that, too, is none of your business as far as you are concerned.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

In our mind, you've tried as hard as you can to accept the conditions you are presently living in, and during Mercury conjunct Saturn, those conditions will become clear to you; you cannot go on like this anymore.

Your partner will try to appease you, but in truth, they are doing nothing to help, and you need serious help. Your attitude is bringing you down, and you're starting to get depressed.

You need out, freedom, escape, and this relationship ties you to so many things you want nothing to do with. You need to create positive affirmations NOW and start doing them pronto. You are responsible for how this goes, and if you're going to go cold on the people who love you, you better have an exit strategy at hand.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Mercury conjunct Saturn brings up the dreaded word: divorce. Nobody gets into a marriage or a relationship with the idea of it ending, but sometimes endings are inevitable.

You no longer feel the same about your partner and it's manifesting as you being cold and disinterested in their affairs. You no longer want to work at making this a good thing; you're bored, over it and all you want is for things to go back to the way they once were, which you KNOW inside is never going to happen.

You have grown cold to your person, and they feel it profoundly...but you can't stop yourself. It's who you are now, and if you're ever to warm up again, then something has to stop. You can't bear the idea of being lonely, but you despise the idea of being in a relationship that simply doesn't feel hopeful any longer.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda