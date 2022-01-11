3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day January 12, 2022

As the Cappy Sun meets the Taurus Moon we are feeling grounded, which is helpful as everything is about to start changing around us.

This translates into promising opportunities for three zodiac signs who will have a great day on January 12, 2022.

Change is what keeps life interesting. It’s what helps us grow, learn and even experience the most amazing moments that we can.

But seldom is it easy.

Often, we fantasize about the big changes that we would make in our lives, but then fear the process we’d have to go through to make that happen.

Or at least we used to.

When we become more secure in who we are and are feeling more grounded than we are able to recognize that no matter what changes around us, we will be safe.

It’s this vibe that lets us start welcoming the tides of change and it’s also exactly where we will all be today.

With Venus still retrograde, and Mercury set to join her in a couple of days alongside the Nodes changing zodiac signs this month and even Uranus turning direct, it’s really no surprise that many of us are going through big life developments.

What determines what happens though is our attitude as we start approaching the more difficult or messy moments associated with that and why it makes today a great day to look change in the eye and smile knowing ultimately, it’s all happening for our highest good.

This is the truth to sink into today as we see Mercury in Aquarius square Uranus in Taurus alongside our weakening Mars Neptune square.

In astrology, squares are the catalyst for action which means that things will start shifting in our own lives.

The only difference between before and now is that we’re ready for them to do so.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day January 12, 2022

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

As much as things have evolved for you over the past year, life is nowhere near done changing for the better. A lot of what you’ve been experiencing is because Saturn moved into your zodiac sign at the end of 2020 and will be hanging out there until 2023.

This is helping you move through many situations that are tied to your Saturnian lesson. Today though with Mercury in your zodiac sign preparing to move retrograde in just a couple of days means that once again you are being asked to grow and to elevate to an even higher level of yourself and life.

As Mercury hits your house of self, you’ll be asked to reflect on who you’ve become over the past year and what that means for how you’ve designed your life. Specifically, as it relates to your home, family, and even intimate romantic relationship thanks to Uranus, the planet of unexpected change lighting up that house during this astrological transit.

But there is a big difference in who you are now because your level of awareness has grown, how you approach triggers and challenges has evolved which also means that in the face of change, you no longer waiver. Instead, you seek the situations that you know will continue to help you grow, so step into the waters today knowing you are exactly where you are meant to be.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

As a zodiac sign that seems to change their mind every five minutes, you often aren’t comfortable with a lot of external changes, especially if it seems it’s opposed on you rather than something that you’re choosing. But there’s also space this year thanks to Jupiter dancing through your zodiac sign that is craving expansion and newness. You are no stranger to hard work, especially when it comes to the soul, have to learn lessons and grow.

There is a different attitude that’s present towards change this year that will allow you to not swim away or avoid what needs to be dealt with. Instead, you’re going to meet it head-on knowing if it comes to you, it’s also part of what you need to encounter to reap the blessings of Jupiter. As a zodiac sign that is prone to anxiety more than others, you’ve been feeling surprisingly calm and at peace lately.

Even if it doesn’t make logical sense as to why you would be feeling this way, embrace it because it means your soul knows the way. Sometimes things happen that we can’t explain, as a Pisces you know this more than other signs so let that inner knowing lead you and you won’t just get through the periods of change, but you’ll grow through them which will make all the difference.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

This is what it means to be in the midst of your solar return Cappy. A lot may feel unsettled right now and more than likely you are being asked to step up in ways for yourself that you previously haven’t thanks to Jupiter in your zodiac sign hitting up your first house of self.

Take this though as a check-in to see just how far you’ve previously come, especially in how you feel about yourself. In order for you to be in the best place to take on whatever life brings; you also need to be in the space where you are feeling the best about yourself.

This can be hard because you often take it very personally when things don’t work out as you thought they would which can create blocks to being able to embrace future changes. But Venus is changing all of that. Today Uranus and Mercury are lighting up your second house of value and your fifth house of pleasure helping you to remember what’s important and also to enjoy it as well.

It’s almost as if a lightbulb goes off today that life isn’t just supposed to be a series of hard days or impossible situations but that you’re actually supposed to (and deserve) to enjoy it as well. This is one of the biggest lessons that you can move through because it will end up changing everything.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.