3 Zodiac Signs Who Get Stabbed In The Back By Friends During Chiron In Aries Starting January 11, 2022

Chiron in Aries makes way for surprise attacks and personal emotional injury. Chiron, the Wounded Warrior, fights its battle in Aries and ends up hurting those who are affected by it.

Certain signs of the Zodiac will experience this in the form of being stabbed in the back by good friends, or friends whom we thought were good.

There's a lot of 'pulling the wool over our eyes' going on with Chiron In Aries. We make mistakes during this transit, and our worst mistake is to trust certain individuals in our lives.

While we may never suspect these people of wanting to do us any harm, they are there, on the sidelines, waiting for the right moment to do their dirtiest deeds. Chiron In Aries makes a space for this to happen.

Watch your back, signs. Not everyone in your life is being upfront with you. There are liars in the midst, and it will be through a lie told that you will feel what it's like to be betrayed and back-stabbed. Watch your back. Stay keen; nothing is as it seems.

Zodiac Signs Who Get Stabbed In The Back By Friends During Chiron In Aries Starting January 11, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Because you are such a powerful person, you tend to think you are untouchable; you're the one in control, after all, and knowing this, you feel like you are aware of all that's around you.

You wouldn't keep a person in your life that would stab you in the back because you feel you're smarter than that. Your intuition is always on point, and yet, you could not possibly anticipate that one of your closest friends is about to toss you under the bus, and with passion in their throw. How could something like this happen?

Chiron in Aries brings you right into the pain. You'll be shaking your head in shock, but it will make you aware of the fact that you are just as vulnerable as the rest of us.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The worst part about being stabbed in the back by someone you know is that you seriously thought better of the person doing the stabbing. You didn't think they had it in them, and you opened yourself up to them, thinking they were trustworthy.

This has a serious affect on you, and it may just turn you into a clam. Chiron in Aries makes it known to you that you can't trust anyone, or at least, that's how you'll feel after this betrayal.

You don't like being surprised, but you really don't like feeling that you've made the mistake yourself. You trusted this person, you called them, 'Friend.' This is the kind of thing that will send you into a downward spiral of negative thinking.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Chiron in Aries gives you what you needed: the chance to see who among your friends is a liar, and who is telling you the truth.

You're going to be back-stabbed by a friend, and it won't come as a surprise to you. You have a sense of these things, and in a way, you're prepared.

When it happens, however, you'll still feel an overwhelming sense of disappointment, but you'll manage to get past it. Betrayal is the worst thing that can happen in your Scorpio world, as you value loyalty and friendship more than anything else. You'll grow from this experience, though it won't be pleasant.

