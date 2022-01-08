Welcome to Crazy Town, where the Half Moon is in Aries, the Moon trine Mars and the Moon sextile Saturn. It's like a study in futility. All battle and very little reward. Who's in?

Saturn energy keeps reminding us of our limits, which is hard to deal with when Aries and Mars's energy keeps pushing us out of bounds.

So, what we'll be feeling in abundance is frustration because we'll want to reach beyond our limitations, but we'll continuously undermine ourselves by believing we can't go any further. We are the ones in our way today.

For example, this day could go like this: You decide to go on an adventurous outing with the family. Nobody can agree on where to go, so you end up sitting at home watching Duck Dynasty reruns all day long, while silently fuming over your lack of decision-making skills.

Instead of making food, you decide to order out, but no one agrees on the menu, so you sit and eat cereal all day in front of the TV. That kind of day.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On January 9, 2022:

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Ah, it's finally Sunday and you get to kick back and relax. Nothing like being at home, right, Cancer? You might even do a little interior decorating, that is of course until you hear a knock on the door.

Guess what? It's a surprise gaggle of friends that just got into town and they want to come in, stay for a while, yap about old times, and generally infringe upon your space.

If there's one thing you don't like its surprise visits, and if you so much as dare to voice your opinion on this, you'll be walloped with their expression of indignation, as your buddies will be so insulted that they've come all this way to surprise you, only to be told they aren't welcomed. Now, you didn't say they aren't welcome, but they will take it that way, and so on, and so on.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You may have made a resolution for this new year, one that you plan on upholding, and that would be the one where you stick to your plans and you don't let others sway your opinion, especially when it comes to doing the things you love doing the most, like theater, or cooking, or party planning.

You have your ways and you intend to stick to them. On this day, however, you'll be challenged by everyone whom you thought was on your side, and it's going to feel very personal.

You start the day off ready to get involved in a wonderful and creative project, and before you know it, everyone is begging you to do things their way instead. All you wanted is to be able to do your thing your way, but today does not have that in the playbook for you.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You will wake up feeling a little uneasy, maybe somewhat paranoid and tense, but you know how to fix that quick: by working out. You're on a health bender, and you know if you can just sweat out the anxiety, you'll be right as rain. That's your only request today just to be left alone so that you can run, or exercise or do some yoga...but no.

You'll be dragged out of bed by some circumstance that requires your presence, and you'll miss the slot for working out, thus plummeting you into doing everything that you didn't want to do, knowing that tomorrow you'll be back to work. Blame it on the Half Moon in Aries. This transit is there to give you hope only to dash it to the ground.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda