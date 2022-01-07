3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On January 8, 2022

It's going to take discretion and intelligence to get through this day in one piece, and for some of us, and that's going to be a tall order.

We're looking at Moon in Aries with Moon sextile Mercury, and if you can put the pieces together, and you'll know that these transits mean hostile communications and angry misunderstandings. Get ready, zodiac signs, and you're being drafted.

What you can expect today is to start out with a small disagreement that elevates within minutes to a full-blown war between friends, or partners, or family members.

Moon in Aries isn't picky. It doesn't care who you fight with as long as you fight. Moon sextile Mercury ensures that you use the worst language imaginable and that you're ultimately misunderstood.

There's a light at the end of this tunnel, however, as Sun conjunction Venus may bring a moment of clarity and compassion to you, which will, thankfully, put an end to the madness that is this day.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On January 8, 2022:

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

In an attempt to claim some space for yourself, you'll find that this effort rapidly turns into some kind of argument between you and a friend over how selfish you are. You don't understand how or why anyone would begrudge you your own time off, and yet you won't be able to find a moment today where you can just pull away and cool off.

You ask to be alone, and this, for some reason, insults someone. You're not asking for them to disappear, you merely want some time to think, away from the crowd, and not only will you NOT get what you want, but you'll also be impeded upon all day long. It's like Opposite Day for you. You kindly ask for some time alone, and you get to be argued with and pushed to your limit instead.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

It's the kind of day where you look someone in the eye and they translate that look to mean that you are hot for them, desperate for more and that maybe you should back off. Talk about miscommunications! You were only glancing their way because you couldn't turn your head fast enough, yet they have decided that you're this crazed and lusty fool that only has eyes for them, and they tell you to back off.

Of all things! Of course, they're probably projecting their own feelings on to you, as they more than likely think you're hot, but in the long run, you don't even know who they are, nor are you interested. You've got that Mercury wrongness all over you, and everywhere you go today, you'll be read the wrong way.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

You need to watch your back today, Pisces, because what you think is 'normal' is about to be misread by someone close to you, and they are going to try and make your life miserable simply because they don't like how you think. That simple. Someone in your life has very strong feelings about something you're involved in.

They despise your involvement and today, they'll let you know how they feel. No, you didn't ask for their opinion, and no, you really weren't in the mood to defend your honor, yet that's all you'll be doing today.

Defending yourself. For some reason (Moon in Aries, maybe?) this person can't get enough jabs in, and they continue to try until you're finally reduced to a blob of tears. Someone wants you to cry, and you will probably give them what they want. So sorry, Pisces!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda