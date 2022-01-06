Every now and then we wake up feeling like there's a big black cloud over our heads, and we have no clue as to why we feel this way. If you happen to feel that way on this day, January 7, 2022, then you might find a reason in the transits, as today's are hellbent on creating that black cloud.

If we were baking cosmic cookies, our ingredients would be Moon sextile Venus, Moon square Mars, Moon conjunction Neptune and Moon sextile Pluto. So, our cookies would taste like unrequited love, with a nasty touch of hostility thrown in, a need to eat them all no matter how vile they taste, and then a final toss into the rubbish bin.

This day basically revolves around love and resentment. Ironically there are many people who can understand this very well. And if you are one of those people, then you probably fall under one of these three signs.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On January 7, 2022

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

There's nothing wrong with your love life, but today, as soon as you get on the move, you'll start to feel like there's something wrong with your partner. All blame goes to them, and of course, this is off-base and unfair of you. But that's your Taurus game today: my way or the highway. "I'm right! You're wrong!"

You'll be nitpicking your partner's ways all day, and night. You don't like that they put parmesan cheese on their chicken soup. You don't like that they pour sriracha all over their shrimp scampi. You. Don't. Like. Anything.

At least, this is restricted to banal and meaningless things, as you do like everything else about them. What this day brings us is your intolerance for things that are not identical to your idea of what should be, and the closest person to you to pick on is your mate.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You're especially sensitive to the powers of Moon sextile Pluto, and this gives you an edge today that others may want to avoid. You are full on Scorpion today, ready to sting whoever gets up in your grill, and that person is, of course, your romantic partner.

You feel like it's fair game to include them in your foul mood, and you do, abundantly. In your mind, that's what partners are there for; to use as a whipping post.

You love them, and they love you, so they have to understand that if you wake up on the wrong side of the bed, they're the ones who have to pay. Isn't that a given in the land of Scorpio?

So, go knock yourself out. Fight your battles and hope like heck that your partner doesn't walk out that door without even slamming it behind them.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The transit that's bound to get you today, Sagittarius, is Moon conjunction Neptune, and this has the power to send you into the unsatisfying thoughts of the past. You'll be feeling very annoyed and touchy on this day, and you may get a little snappy at the people around you.

You'll spend the day inside your mind where you'll be reliving a past love affair, or rather one that didn't go as you wished it would have.

There's going to be a whole lot of, "If only it went this way instead of that way" going on in your mind, and while you completely recognize how foolish it is to dwell on the past, you'll be tossing yourself into it as if that's the best place in the world to be. You know better, but you just can't help yourself.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda