3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On January 6, 2022

There's really only one reason anyone will have a rough day today and that is because we have the Moon in Uranus, hovering above our heads today.

This transit brings out the extremes in everything. We'll feel rebellious, angry, anarchistic...and powerful. So, all of our worst traits and feelings will be amplified to such a degree that everything we do will be TOO MUCH.

Disorder and chaos, are the keywords for the day. And while this doesn't necessarily mean we won't get things done, we may just get those things done through force or conflict.

This is the kind of day where we get what we want by taking it; we are pushy, selfish, and way out of bounds, and for some reason, we'll believe we're perfectly right in being this way.

Now, that doesn't necessarily spell 'bad day' but it does mean that what we do now in arrogance will have consequences later on.

That is why this day comes with a warning: Watch your words, heed your actions. This is the kind of day where you're going to feel that every move you make is right, no matter how harsh those moves are. Don't let yourself be blinded by your own egomaniacal sense of righteousness.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On January 6, 2022:

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You know that what you do, you do well, and you don't want anyone telling you how to do your job. Well, ain't that just typical of Moon in Uranus putting someone in your way so that your job cannot be done the right way.

You are so not in the mood for this kind of mediocrity, but you're really not in the mood to fight, either. Tough luck on that, because someone wants to fight with you.

You're not even sure why, but they seem to want to provoke you for some reason, and all you want to do is be left alone to do your work in peace, and in excellence. Better luck tomorrow, Cancer.

As for today, hold your ground, keep your cool, and let that blowhard blow away.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You're going to be riding that high horse today, Libra, where you feel you're justified about looking down on everyone around you.

Whatever happens to your psyche during Moon in Uranus, it's causing you to feel like you are way better than everyone else, and guess what?

It's noticed - and resented. Do you care? Not a wink, because in all honesty, you believe you are better than everyone else. But can you prove it?

You'll certainly try, that's for sure. This is the kind of day that you'll look back on and think, "What the heck was I doing? I really did trample on everyone around me. I must be nuts!" Well here's your warning: Stop now before it gets out of hand.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

You actually do start this day out with a great attitude and a creative spirit. You want this day to go well, but the thing is you may want it a little too hard and all of your focus is going to end up pushing everyone else who is involved out of the picture.

You think that you are the only one who can get this thing done, and that's because you believe in yourself.

Unfortunately, Moon in Uranus energy makes you come off like some kind of super snob, and you'll see a few sneers during the day. Sneers that are meant for your eyes only. The last thing you need today is to deal with limitations, and yet, that's all you'll get, thrust in your face.

You'll try. You'll be halted. Might be best to just shrug and get it over with.

