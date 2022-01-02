3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On January 3, 2022

You win some and you lose some, and today, you lose some.

For the three zodiac signs who will have a rough day on January 3, 2022, they will only lose some a little, and nothing to write home about.

I, on the other hand, can write a blog about it, and while I'm not thrilled to be the bringer of bad news, I can happily say that this isn't bad news, it's just...not going to be the greatest day for a few people. Not all, just a few.

What's at the bottom of all this is a sneaky little transit we like to call Moon conjunction Pluto, and really, whenever Pluto makes an entrance into our cosmic influence especially on the same day we have Moon sextile Neptune, we can expect bad dreams and negative reactions.

For three zodiac signs here, we can expect our darker nature to arise. Blunders will happen today due to bad judgment calls on our part, and there will be plenty of regrettable words said.

For those who will be affected, maybe you should put out a disclaimer before you sling insults as innocents. "Hey, forgive me in advance. The Moon conjunction Pluto made me do it!"

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On January 3, 2022:

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You're torn today between wanting to go-go-go, and desperately needing to sleep, sleep, sleep. What this causes in you is a lack of temperance and a generally cranky disposition.

You'll be snapping at everyone today, which is good in a way because you won't be taking it all out on just one person, so they can't take it personally.

By mid-afternoon, everyone in your life will just accept that you're in 'one of those moods' and leave you be, which will disturb you even more because now, you're not getting any attention.

Moon conjunction Pluto brings out your worst side, but you don't want to be left alone with yourself. It's a catch-22. Today, you don't like anyone, but you can't bear to be alone. Work it out, Taurus.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Whoever came up with the idea that Libra is all about balance, didn't see that when that scale tips, it tips to the dark side. There is nothing about this day that is balanced or even-keeled.

You'll be flying off the handle while simultaneously checking yourself.

You don't want to be emotionally unstable; you don't feel like this kind of thing is 'you' at all, but you won't be able to help it, because Moon conjunction Pluto is pushing you to the limit.

The problem is, there's no limit and if there is ever to be a day where you are prone to throwing a fit or plunging into a deep (temporary) depression, it's today.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

There's a good chance you'll wake today to a calamity at work. The new year seems to have ushered in some major neglect over at the work environment, and this brings out your inner super boss; these people around you?

They must go! This should be especially difficult for you to make happen if you are not the boss, which, you aren't. You can't fire people, so you simply imply that they are low-level workers and make everyone around you feel bad.

Not a great thing for them, and even worse for you, as your unfortunate attitude gets to follow you back home, as well. With Moon conjunction Pluto leading the way for you, you can expect to be the most ornery, dislikable person on the block.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda