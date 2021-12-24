3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On December 25, 2021

Let's face it, Christmas isn't for everybody, and I'm not referring to religion, and for three zodiac signs who will have a rough day on December 25, 2021.

This is strictly about the so-called 'holiday spirit' and what is expected of us during this season, whether you celebrate Christmas or not. It's not about what this day represents, or whether it's a good thing or not.

It's about what is expected of us, and how those expectations play out in the real world with our real minds and temperaments.

While all the good cheer does seem to lighten the load, it may also seem fake or pushed, to some, during this holiday season.

This day, in particular, comes with so much weight; and for a few signs of the Zodiac, this weight means pressure. Enough pressure on a person and they explode, and that's what we might see on this day people who have 'had enough' of the pressure and are now ready to pop.

This is also a day of remembrance, and that in itself is hard to deal with. Many people will feel the sadness that accompanies the loss of a loved one during this time, they do not want the pressure on them to 'act' a certain cheery way.

They just want their moment. To think, to reflect, and to reminisce. Understand this - if you are having a happy holiday season, then you are one of the very fortunate ones. Gratitude rules supreme.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On December 25, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

What's getting your goat today is that you feel obligated to love and honor your family, yet your family is all over the place and more than likely not interested in getting together with you simply because you always tend to start a fight during any get-together.

You never really caught on to the idea of why people avoid you, and it's because you're pushy and you don't stop until the other party is screaming and begging for mercy. Then you're satisfied. And what better way to gather together a small crowd for a spar on the mat than to have a holiday celebration of family and friends?

When you want to be, you're the sweetest and kindest person of 'em all, so why do you drop down to such levels where the only thing people wonder is how they can avoid being near you, especially during the holidays?

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

What makes this a rough day for you, Gemini, is, as mentioned, the obligations and expectations. By now, you were 'supposed' to have done what was expected of you, and yet, you're still the family disappointment not because you've done anything wrong, but because you didn't do it THEIR way.

To you, there is nothing inspiring at all about being judged by people you have nothing in common with, and you could care less about what is expected of you...though it does make you think.

If you think too much, you get sucked into the drama and before you know it, you, too, are judging yourself. You like being an original, but you don't like feeling like an outcast, and there's a big difference there and today, you feel it painfully.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

On this day you will manage to capture the full 'Bah Humbug!' attitude. You don't care for celebrations, especially when you believe they're all commercial affairs that have nothing to do with religion, spirituality, or belief.

Unless of course there's a celebration of something you believe in, then, why sure bring on the festivities. But for everyone else's beliefs? Fuggedaboudit! You may even feel a little aggressive on this day, Virgo, starting fights just for the sake of it, while spewing insults on friends and family members.

You're a real joy to be around today — NOT. You enjoy playing Scrooge and if you run into someone who doesn't appreciate your humor, then you'll trample right over them, no problem.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda