3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On December 24, 2021

Christmas Eve, three zodiac signs who will have a rough day on December 24, 2021, will not enjoy this holiday like others.

While the world around you seems to be celebrating Christmas Eve, all you can think about is what's gone on this year and what it's taken from you.

This is a very special day, mainly because we're 'supposed' to be joyful and friendly, yet for so many, many people, all this day brings is sadness and isolation. How ironic, yet so very true.

It does not seem like the transits of the day are going to be too helpful either, as we have Moon Opposition Jupiter, Saturn Square Uranus, and Moon Square Mars — all transits worth their weight in trouble, misunderstanding, and aggravation. With these transits in our midst, it's going to be a rough day for several of the zodiac signs.

So, whether you are reminiscing over the good times gone bad, or you are just feeling ornery and unapproachable, this day is going to have more downs than it will ups. The only thing you owe yourself on a day like today is the knowledge of how strong you really are and how you'll get through this - as you get through everything else.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On December 24, 2021:

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Of all the signs of the Zodiac, nobody likes to party more than you, and if you know that a party is on the agenda for the day, you get excited. It's all you can think about. You love a good evening with friends, dancing, listening to great music - and, and, and...this day just doesn't have that kind of luck in store for you.

So, it goes like this: you wake up stoked for fun, and you end up doing something like going into work because suddenly you're needed and they are depending on you. This day is going to make you feel put upon; taken advantage of. What's good is that there's never a time limit on when to start your partying, so you'll suffer the day out, and then, the late-night will be yours, all yours.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You'd like to be everybody's best friend today but you can't muster up anything more than a weak smile and an insincere interest. You have other things on your mind today and those things have to do with this year and how it's panned out for you so far, which, in your opinion, seems like a bag of trash left in the hot sun.

This year did not bring you what you wanted, and not only that, it gave you more pain and frustration than you signed on for.

Your feelings are totally legit, too, you really were screwed this year, and you did not deserve that kind of pain. Christmas Eve doesn't help at all, as it only irritates you and makes you feel like you have to 'act' the happy person, when in fact, you are anything but happy.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You try not to get too riled up, especially during this season, and with your birthday just around the corner, you feel like you need to keep a smile on your face for the sake of others. You feel compassionate today, and you are loving - but you are not patient, and you may feel like you are being tested today by those you love.

It's like "Poke the Capricorn" day, and while that's just a laugh riot for the people in your family, it's seriously degrading for you and you might find that your 'business as usual' demeanor may end up with you feeling down in the dumps, annoyed and pressured. Just let this day be over with already consider that to be your December 24 mantra.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda