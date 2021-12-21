3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On December 22, 2021

Bang! Right at the top, we've got Moon in Leo, Moon Trine Mars (this will be our main influence today), and Moon Square Uranus, all under a Capricorn Sun.

So, we are looking at ambition, backbiting, lies, underhanded schemes, and a dire need to flee the situation. And we haven't even had our coffee yet.

This whole week is a tricky one; it's Christmas week and that ironically always means stress and anxiety. We're stuck in traffic, we're going broke. We have to see people we haven't seen in a while and just the thought of it is enough to make us loony.

The heat is on, as they say, and with all of these conflicting transits above us, we're going to have a hard time negotiating our way through the week.

Today will bring certain signs of revelation, and destruction. It's seriously 'out with the old and in with the new' for some this week, and with every 'new beginning' there comes trepidation, the potential for mistake-making, and the fear of the unknown.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On December 22, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

While this day doesn't promise to actually 'ruin' you, you may find that there's something in your life, discovered only today, that is just wrong. This wrongness cannot last and you will not tolerate it in your life. Once discovered, you will be annoyed, and this will bring on the blame game; someone has to be responsible for this, and it certainly isn't you.

So, you'll blame someone close to you for some mistake you've made and that will start the war of the day, which you will fight until it bores you. It's one of those days with Moon Trine Mars doing the major butt-kicking that you'll wish you just stayed in bed during.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You wake up wanting it your way, and immediately you recognize that you're not getting it your way at all. You thought you could get away with being your pushy, self-centered Leo self, and yet, it seems no one in your family or friend's circle is up for your antics today.

It's hard for you to understand that sometimes people just aren't in the mood for you; sometimes people have to take care of their own selves and cannot make time for you and your whims. In truth, you're not so bad, but you push and you shove and you demand others pay attention to you, and on a day like today — that's just not going to happen.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

It's not your day and you catch wind of that right at the top. It's the kind of day where the coffee maker doesn't work, and from there on it's just a downward spiral of meaningless annoyances, and they all get under your skin, Scorpio. On this day we also have Moon Opposition Saturn, which has the power to depress you.

So, if your day isn't going well, you may plummet into a dark place — simply because that's how the transit plays with you. Anticipate arguments with a partner and a general feeling of dissatisfaction. This won't last more than a day, but you will notice it, and your best bet in combating it is to know that it will pass shortly.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda