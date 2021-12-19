3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On December 20, 2021

Good morning and welcome to your extraordinarily mediocre and somewhat rough day. Will this day get us down? Yes! Will this day mess with our minds? Yes! Will this day be the kind of day where all we look forward to is getting back into bed? Yes, yes yes it is!

If we could celebrate a shoddy day, we could have a party on this day, December 20, 2021. It's not anything that is actually going to happen to us. It's more along the lines of what doesn't happen, what we DON'T say, or how we don't move. What makes this day 'rough' lies in our inaction, not in our actions.

Moon Opposition Mercury immediately lets us know that we need to shut our mouths. Because Mercury is also Trine Uranus, the warning stands even stronger: what you say today may be willful, intentionally awful, or simply the wrong thing to say at the wrong time. Outside of that, the day will be just spiffy. So, you've been warned; if you want the spiffiness, avoid the talky. Keep your dark lunacy to yourself today, signs!

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On December 20, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You'll be teetering on the edge of a very repressed state today; you want to say what's on your mind, and no, nothing you have to say is helpful. In fact, you want to unleash an arsenal of words that are meant to hurt, disturb and ruin. Why, Aries, why? Why does your mood have to turn so vicious?

Today is one of those vicious days, where you snap at those you love and you condescend to total strangers. No one is good enough for you and you're more than willing to let them know exactly how you feel. It's this expression that's what's going to make your day a living hell. If you want to avoid the war that is today, keep your trap shut, at least for a few hours.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

If push comes to shove, you'll stand up for yourself or for anyone or anything else that needs defending...but in reality, you really don't want to have to defend or stand up for anyone. It's not that you aren't caring. you definitely are. It's just that you feel people should fight their own battles and deal with their own consequences.

This day is going to make you someone's hero, and you'll be about as reluctant as any human being possibly can be when it comes to taking on this position. On another day, this could be seen as an opportunity for you to be kind, to show compassion...but on this day, all you really want is to be left alone, to dream, to the scheme, to be happy.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What's eating you today is the idea that you feel stifled; you cannot express to your boss or manager what's on your mind because if you do, you must certainly be fired. But the rough part of the day is in realizing that it is you who put yourself in this position. You do NOT like admitting to your flaws. Hey, we all have them.

You also do not claim responsibility for making mistakes. which you make all time because You Are Human. Still in all, this day only reflects back to you all the things you aren't happy about within yourself. You do not like admitting you're wrong or anything less than perfect, and unfortunately, this day is going to keep on giving you examples of what you're not doing right.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda